4 Opponents for Charlotte Flair at WWE Evolution 2025

Charlotte Flair remains one of the biggest female stars in WWE today. With Evolution less than three weeks away, she'll likely get booked for a match as soon as possible.

The Queen is currently in a storyline with Alexa Bliss, who recently helped her fend off The Green Regime on SmackDown. Let's look at four possible opponents for the most decorated female WWE Superstar in history:

#4. A rematch against Chelsea Green could happen again, but with a stipulation

The 14-time women's world champion defeated Chelsea Green last Friday on SmackDown. However, The Secret Hervice attacked her after the match, with Alexa Bliss making the save.

One possible match at Evolution is Charlotte vs. Chelsea, but this time around with a stipulation. The former Women's United States Champion has shone in stipulation matches, like the Trick or Street Fight against Natalya in 2023 or the Dumpster Match vs. Michin last year.

#3. A WrestleMania 41 rematch against Tiffany Stratton is possible

Reigning WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is set to defend her title against Nia Jax this Friday on SmackDown in a Last Woman Standing Match. Stratton will likely retain her championship unless Naomi cashes in her Money in the Bank contract.

If The Buff Barbie leaves Saudi Arabia as champion, she'll likely get another title defense at Evolution. One option is a rematch against Charlotte Flair, who probably wants a do-over after the quality of their first encounter at WrestleMania 41.

#2. Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill is a dream match

Evolution is the perfect place for the Triple H-led creative team to book dream matches, and one dream match possibly available is Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill. The two teased a future clash after WrestleMania 41, but Charlotte is currently busy with Alexa Bliss, and Cargill has unfinished business with Naomi.

If The Storm wins the Queen of the Ring Tournament, Flair could challenge her at Evolution to determine the real "Queen" of WWE. It's a simple but effective way to keep Cargill busy ahead of her potential championship opportunity at SummerSlam.

#1. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss is years in the making

With the way things are developing between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, it won't be surprising if they face each other at Evolution. They certainly have had a rivalry going on for years now, and they haven't had a one-on-one match since September 2021.

Bliss didn't perform at the first Evolution event in 2018, so she deserves a big marquee match in Atlanta, and there's no bigger name on SmackDown than Flair. The two could also gain respect for one another, leading to a potential team-up in the future.

