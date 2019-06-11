4 Opponents for Daniel Cormier in WWE

Daniel Cormier is a 2-time UFC Champion

Daniel Cormier is the current UFC Heavyweight Champion. He’s a household name that has been quietly but steadily building a formidable legacy in the fight world. Many refuse to give the 40-year-old his due credit, but Cormier has single-handedly broken barriers in the UFC.

He’s the first and only man to successfully defend titles in two different weight classes; the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions. Across his MMA career, he’s built up an incredible 22-1-1 record, winning 10 by knockout and 5 by submission. He’s even competed in Pan American Championships/Games and World Championships.

Despite all his success and unrivaled accomplishments, Daniel Cormier still sees the need to venture into new waters and he’s shown great interest in entering a WWE ring. His association with the company runs deeper than a few run-ins with Brock Lesnar.

Cormier is a self-proclaimed fan of the pro wrestling industry. As he goes past the wrong side of 40, Cormier is looking for fighting avenues that could prolong his career whilst enhancing his legacy. If you want a legacy, WWE is the perfect place to create one.

Here are 4 wrestlers Daniel Cormier should feud with if he joins WWE.

#4 Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe made his wrestling debut in 2000

Life on the main roster hasn’t been sweet sailing for Samoa Joe. Many expected the 19-year veteran to be one of the top guys in the company by regularly main eventing pay-per-views. Instead, the submission specialist has lost countless PPV matches, been rolled up by significantly smaller men and still not won a world title.

With AEW making massive waves across the pro wrestling world, WWE has a lot of making up to do with a Superstar that deserves more. A feud with Cormier would be the perfect way to start.

Just like Daniel Cormier, Samoa Joe is a large man that has incredible wrestling and grappling skills. From an appearance standpoint, the two are equals in physique and height, thus allowing the WWE to bill this as an equal bout.

These two would undoubtedly showcase a wrestling masterclass, displaying amazing feats of strengths and matt combinations. Joe’s heelish antics would also portray Cormier as the babyface he needs to be.

