4 opponents for IYO SKY following WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is underway. The first night featured a fantastic Triple Threat match between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins that many believe to be one of the best in history.

World Wrestling Entertainment decided they weren't slowing down and proceeded to put on another incredible Triple Threat match. Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY battled it out over the Women's World Championship and they put on something special on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The match was absolutely fantastic and all three women should be proud of their performance. In the end, only one star could win, and it was IYO SKY. She nailed Bianca with the Over The Moonsault for the victory on The Showcase of The Immortals.

IYO winning was a major surprise to fans, as Rhea and Bianca are firmly established as the top stars of the women's division. Now that SKY retained, what is next? This article will take a look at four big opponents for IYO following her WrestleMania victory.

Below are four opponents for IYO SKY following WWE WrestleMania 41.

#4. Rhea Ripley wasn't pinned at WWE WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley is one of the greatest female superstars in the world today. Not only is Rhea absurdly over with the WWE Universe, but she is a multi-time world champion and a former Women's Tag Team Champion.

The Eradicator was part of the Women's World Championship Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania. While she lost, it wasn't exactly a loss in a traditional sense. Rhea wasn't pinned, Bianca Belair was.

Since Rhea wasn't pinned, an argument could be made that she deserves a proper rematch with IYO. In fact, since every match they've had lately was ruined thanks to Bianca Belair, a rematch without The EST involved just makes sense.

#3. Asuka could return and feud with her stablemate

Asuka is another highly accomplished female star. The wrestling legend has held numerous world titles in WWE across RAW and SmackDown. She is also undefeated on NXT and a former NXT Champion.

The Empress has been away from WWE television for quite some time. The Damage CTRL star has been away due to injury, but it is expected that she'll soon be back. If so, it could lead to a very interesting story.

Asuka and IYO being in the same stable means a world title match between the two would be fascinating to watch. Would Asuka turn heel on IYO? Would there be bad blood? It would be fascinating to see whether the two keep things civil or if it would lead to a Damage CTRL implosion.

#2. Liv Morgan could try to become a champion again

Liv Morgan is one of the most improved wrestlers in WWE. While she always worked hard, Liv has become one of the best in-ring workers and characters in the industry. She has routinely stepped up her game against the most talented performers in the industry.

Unfortunately, The Miracle Kid had a tough night tonight. She teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez and put the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on the line against Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria. In the end, Becky hit The Manhandle Slam to win the gold.

Now that Liv is no longer a champion, she could once again chase after the Women's World Title. Liv defeated IYO SKY at Saturday Night's Main Event, so perhaps she could do it once again, this time to win the coveted belt back.

#1. Becky Lynch vs. IYO SKY could be fantastic

Becky Lynch is an all-time great. She has been in the main event of WWE WrestleMania in the past and even won. She is a multi-time world champion and was at one point the most popular star in pro wrestling.

The Man made her return at WWE WrestleMania 41. After spending nearly a year away from the sports entertainment juggernaut, not only is Big Time Becks back, but Lynch is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. With that being said, there is no reason why she can't attempt to hold a second title.

Lynch's tag team partner Lyra Valkyria is now a double champion, so Becky could try to follow a similar path. The Man vs. The Genius of the Sky would be an absolutely fantastic match and the story of Becky trying to match Lyra would be a lot of fun.

