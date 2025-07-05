4 opponents for Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Randy Orton is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE, having a storied career. From WrestleMania to SummerSlam, he has been part of several major premium live events in the past. However, WWE's biggest event of the summer is right around the corner and Orton's direction for the grand spectacle seems unclear as of now.

Ad

The company is set to host the biggest edition of SummerSlam this year as it becomes a two-night event and fans have been wondering who his opponent could be. There is a long list of superstars on the SmackDown roster awaiting the spotlight, but very few can stand toe-to-toe with The Viper in the ring.

Here are four potential opponents for Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2025:

#4. Aleister Black

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

Ad

Trending

Aleister Black is one of the dark horses currently on the SmackDown roster. The 40-year-old is currently not involved in any active storyline on the blue brand. He has been waiting for a major feud since his return to WWE. Given his dark gimmick and in-ring prowess, Black could be a right fit to face Randy Orton at SummerSlam this year.

The two superstars share a contrasting gimmick, which could give rise to an intriguing storyline on the roster. Besides, a feud with The Legend Killer will help Aleister Black make a mark in WWE. The former NXT Champion could turn heel on an episode of SmackDown and go after Orton. He could target The Viper with an intent to dismantle the veteran's legacy.

Ad

#3. Cody Rhodes & John Cena

Ad

Another big possibility involves Randy Orton being part of the Undisputed WWE Championship match at SummerSlam. The Viper lost to Cody Rhodes in the King of the Ring Final at Night of Champions in what was an embarrassing defeat. Although he brushed off his differences with Rhodes on the following episode of SmackDown, the embers of resentment could still be burning within Orton.

He not only has unfinished business with John Cena but now has a score to settle with The American Nightmare as well. There is a chance that Randy Orton could end up turning his back on Cody Rhodes in the coming weeks. This could eventually lead to a Triple Threat Match between all three superstars for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Ad

#2. Nick Aldis

Another potential opponent for The Apex Predator at SummerSlam 2025 could be Nick Aldis. This is a feud that has a story of its own, screaming to be capitalized on. The SmackDown General Manager has been on the receiving end of two RKOs from Randy Orton, the most recent being in April this year. Since then, fans have been clamoring to see the two stars clash in a match.

Ad

SummerSlam could the perfect stage for Nick Aldis to lace up his wrestling boots and make his in-ring return. Given their rich history, WWE can build a compelling storyline around both superstars, which would be a sight to see. Orton vs. Aldis could be a money match, perfect for the company's first-ever two-night SummerSlam in MetLife Stadium.

#1. Drew McIntyre could face Randy Orton

Ad

Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton are set to collide in a one-on-one match at Saturday Night's Main Event. This is a blockbuster match that deserves a bigger stage and WWE might be aware of that. There are chances that their upcoming bout at SNME could end in a disqualification or a no-contest, paving the way for another match.

Orton and McIntyre are two of the biggest stars in WWE and Triple H would be looking to put them in a major program at the biggest event of the summer. Both superstars could battle each other in a huge stipulation at SummerSlam 2025. There are chances that it could be a Last Man Standing or a Street Fight Match, which could add grandeur to the spectacle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!