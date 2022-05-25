4 opponents for Sonya Deville at WWE Hell in a Cell

Sonya Deville was recently stripped of her powers as an official for WWE. The on-screen role saw her repeatedly abusing her position and making enemies in the locker room. Now that she's back to being just a regular roster member, there is no shortage of women who would gladly fight their former boss.

Thus far, Deville hasn't had much luck as a singles competitor. The Pridefighter has lost every match she's been in so far in 2022 including those on SmackDown and at live events. Still, momentum could be picked back up at any point. Perhaps the starting point will be at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Deville doesn't currently have an opponent for the show, but there's certainly a chance the former official will have a match at the event. If she does compete, who might she wrestle? Could it be someone she's been interacting with as of late, a surprise return, or with someone else on the RAW roster? There are many possibilities.

In this listicle, we will talk about four opponents for Sonya Deville at WWE Hell in a Cell.

#4. Bayley could make a surprise return against Sonya Deville

Bayley has been undrafted in WWE

The last time Bayley had a match on WWE television was nearly a year ago. On June 25th, 2021, The Role Model was in a mixed-tag team match on SmackDown. She suffered an injury soon after and hasn't competed since. The WWE Universe is eagerly awaiting her return, either to cheer her on or to boo her.

Sonya Deville would be a great first opponent for Bayley. A surprise return at the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event would excite fans. If the former multi-time women's champion does come back as a babyface, beating Sonya would be a good way to solidify that.

If she is meant to return as a heel, there will initially be an uphill battle in getting the audience to boo her. A star of her magnitude returning to WWE will always get the crowd excited.

It may be best to bring Bayley back in a surprise match where her alignment is unclear before showcasing her as a heel later on. For Sonya, a big-time match against Bayley only benefits her, even if she loses.

#3. Sonya Deville could be Lacey Evans' opponent in her premium live event return

WWE has announced that Lacey Evans is officially returning to action on the next edition of Monday Night RAW. While Lacey's actual role as a heel or babyface remains unclear, Sonya Deville could be a great match for her.

The Sassy Southern Belle's return bout should see her pick up a strong win over an enhancement talent. Deville and Evans can then begin a rivalry.

The feud could start with something as simple as a pre-tape interview backstage where the duo have an altercation. Or, if WWE wants to heat up the story more quickly, Sonya could physically lash out at Lacey, taking her bad luck and bad mood out on Evans.

Regardless, if the plan is to have Lacey be cheered, Sonya would be an excellent opponent for her. Fans love to boo Deville, and that makes the job of any babyface easier.

#2. Sonya Deville could seek revenge against Alexa Bliss

The most obvious choice for an opponent is Alexa Bliss. Bliss returned on the same night Sonya Deville was relieved of her duties as a WWE official. The Goddess defeated a surprised and emotional Sonya quickly. The pair would later have a rematch, but Bliss was victorious again.

The Pridefighter has had a bit of a breakdown as her career has been rocky. She has lashed out at WWE staff and has been throwing tantrums. Perhaps Deville will want another chance at Bliss in the hopes of gaining some revenge.

Plus, Bliss did mention The Pridefighter during an interview on RAW, acknowledging that her former boss may need some therapy. That comment undoubtedly angered the already unstable Sonya Deville.

#1. Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville could have a great feud

Morgan has been feuding against The Judgment Day

Liv Morgan taking on Sonya Deville is a feud ready to happen. Both are two talented female superstars who are on the cusp of breaking out and being at the top of the card.

Morgan has had numerous main events and title matches. Sonya has had regular screen time for over a year, and the crowd detests her. The heat The Pridefighter generates will contrast nicely with the love Liv receives from the audience.

While Morgan currently has an ongoing rivalry with Rhea Ripley and Judgment Day, that doesn't mean she can't engage in a side story with Sonya that ultimately takes precedence. It is possible that Liv's mind may be on her issues with Rhea Ripley, and that causes her to come up short in this potential match.

Other options exist too. Perhaps Sonya Deville will end up joining Edge's faction Judgment Day. They say they're open to new members, and with The Pridefighter being stripped of her powers, she may be a perfect fit.

It isn't a sure thing that Sonya Deville will make the card for Hell in a Cell. Still, there are plenty of options for who the former official could battle against. If she does appear on the show, the WWE Universe will certainly be happy to boo her.

Was Sonya Deville a corrupt official? We asked her this hard-hitting question in an exclusive.

Edited by Debottam Saha