4 opponents for The Judgment Day following WWE Evolution

WWE Evolution aired last night on Netflix and Peacock. The big-time event was the second-ever all-women's premium live event in World Wrestling Entertainment history, with the first being back in 2018.

The show was absolutely tremendous. Every single match delivered something special and worth remembering. One of the more intriguing bouts was the Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match.

The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez ultimately won the match and retained their gold. They defeated the teams of Zaria and Sol Ruca, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, and The Kabuki Warriors in a chaotic contest that was surprisingly not very clunky or messy despite so many moving parts.

Now, though, the big question is what's next for The Judgment Day's Roxanne and Raquel? Supposing the three teams they defeated are moved to the back of the line, who could step up and challenge the champions? This article will look at four possible opponents for the duo.

#4. The Dungeon Dolls didn't get a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

The Dungeon Dolls are a relatively new tag team on WWE Monday Night RAW. The group consists of wrestling veteran Natalya and the upstart and underdog Maxxine Dupri. The two initially didn't get along, as The Queen of Harts didn't seem to want to work with Dupri, but the pair is on the same page now.

Natalya is a very successful performer. She is a former Divas Champion, a former SmackDown Women's Champion, and most importantly in this instance, a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Given Natalya's pedigree and history, it is possible that The Dungeon Dolls could be next for The Judgment Day. While it is unlikely that the duo of The Queen of Harts and The Alpha Academy member will win the gold, anything is possible in World Wrestling Entertainment.

#3. B-Fab and Michin are ready for a title opportunity

B-Fab and Michin are another relatively new team. The duo, who don't yet have an official tag team name, compete on WWE Friday Night SmackDown and came together thanks to The Green Regime.

Both B-Fab and especially Michin had trouble dealing with the stable, and they united as a result. Ultimately, they weren't enough to take the group down, but they have since stuck together and likely aim to one day win the WWE Women's Tag Team Title.

Since the Women's Tag Team Champions can freely go to any show, Raquel and Roxanne could potentially feud with Michin and B-Fab on SmackDown. The two teams could clash at SummerSlam, for example, with the gold on the line. Both women want their first championships in the company, and defeating The Judgment Day would get them exactly where they want to be.

#2. The Culling could bring the gold to NXT

The Culling is a stable on WWE NXT. The leader of the sinister group is Shawn Spears. Spears is joined by the intimidating Niko Vance and the conniving Izzi Dame. Recently, however, a fourth member has seemingly joined: Tatum Paxley.

Tatum Paxley is an unorthodox performer. She is a little bit unhinged, but generally seems to mean well. Unfortunately, Tatum has been manipulated by Izzi and The Culling. That could work in the group's favor, however, as now Tatum and Izzi could bring gold to the stable.

In fact, Tatum and Izzi recently defeated ZaRuca on NXT. Zaria and Sol Ruca were still the team in the Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match, so an argument could be made that The Culling deserves a shot at the gold. If the team they beat failed, perhaps they will succeed.

#1. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae reunited at Evolution

Nia Jax and Candice LeRae began teaming up last year. In fact, they got along so well on WWE Friday Night SmackDown that Tiffany Stratton was essentially pushed out of their little alliance.

Unfortunately, the two hadn't really been seen together in months, but that changed at Evolution. Nia and Candice seemingly reunited, walking to the ring together ahead of the Women's Battle Royal.

Given that neither woman won, they could shift their focus to tag team gold. Nia Jax is a powerhouse who can match Raquel, and Candice is quick and crafty just like Roxanne. The dynamic between the two teams could be interesting to witness.

