4 opponents for The Judgment Day at WrestleMania 40

After delivering a performance of the night according to many fans, The Judgment Day managed to retain their Undisputed Tag Team Championship at Elimination Chamber 2024. For those unaware, Finn Balor and Damian Priest wrestled the New Catch Republic, comprising Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate. The match concluded with Balor and Priest emerging as the victors after what was a hard-fought bout. On the other side, some thought the performance of Pete and Tyler indeed stole the night.

However, as the next premium live event of the company is now WrestleMania 40, let's discuss four opponents who could face The Judgment Day at The Show of Shows.

#4. The Judgment Day vs. the Awesome Truth

One of the probable challengers for the RAW faction for this year's mega event could be none other than the reunited pair of R Truth and The Miz. In the past few episodes of Monday Night RAW, The Awesome Truth seemed to be on the same page against the villainous faction.

Moreover, The Judgment Day also booted out their wanna-be member R Truth, which makes this feud a redemption story for the WWE veteran.

In addition, with a full-fledged story already cooking between these two teams, this unquestionably makes The Awesome Truth vs. The Judgment the front-runner for a showdown at WrestleMania 40.

#3. Street Profits might challenge Finn Balor and Damian Priest

Bobby Lashley and his stablemates, including Street Profits and B Fab, have seemingly turned back into babyfaces, which leads to the possibility of Profits going after Balor and Priest for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

Currently, The All Mighty is involved in a feud with The Final Testament but seeing as there is still plenty of time left for The Show of Shows, it's safe to assume that the former tag team champions might somehow manage to earn an opportunity to challenge the current Undisputed Tag team Champions.

#2. The Authors of Pain could be a strong contender

Akam and Rezar made their return to TV with the Stamford-based promotion in 2024 and aligned themselves with Karrion Kross on WWE SmackDown. However, on The Road to WrestleMania 40, it's possible that the company wants to book the Authors of Pain in the tag title picture at The Grangest Stage of Them All. This could lead to the potential scenario of The Judgment Day vs. AOP at the next premium live event.

A tag title opportunity at WrestleMania will indeed help Akam and Rezar to showcase their dominance in front of the mass audiences.

#1. The Judgment Day might defend their tag titles in a multi-tag match

Finn Balor and Damian Priest have established their dominance in the tag team division since becoming the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. So another potential scenario for the villainous faction at WrestleMania 40 could see them putting their tag titles in a multiple-tag team title bout.

A multi-tag team title match will add an extra layer of excitement to the WrestleMania card.

Last year, a non-title fatal four-way tag team match took place which impressed many fans. So the company might unfold a similar scenario this year, but this time the Undisputed Tag Titles might be on the line.