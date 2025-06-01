4 Opponents for The Wyatt Sicks at WWE Money in the Bank 2025

The Wyatt Sicks finally returned, and chaos has broken out all over the WWE SmackDown roster. They first struck on the blue brand last week during a match between The Street Profits and Fraxiom, leaving everyone laid out. Just a week later, the faction sent another message to the roster by interrupting the entire SmackDown tag team division in the middle of an exciting promo.

Given their recent appearances, it is evident that the faction is targeting tag team gold. However, with the tag division in complete disarray following this week’s Friday Night Show, it is hard to say if anyone is safe from the stars.

The Money in the Bank Premium Live Event is on the horizon, and speculations about a possible match for The Wyatt Sicks have been making the rounds on the internet. Below are some likely opponents who could face off against The Wyatt Sicks.

#4. DIY and Candice LeRae

Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, and Candice LeRae have reunited and were seen together on this week’s episode of the blue brand. With their never-give-up attitude, DIY and Candice could face The Wyatt Sicks, who seem to be on a path to destruction.

A potential six-man mixed tag team match between the two factions could end up being an opportunity for the stars to seek their revenge. Additionally, this could serve as the foundation for something much larger on the blue brand in the future.

#3. Fraxiom and The Street Profits

Fraxiom were the first to feel The Wyatt Sicks’ wrath, and The Street Profits weren’t spared either. Their shared trauma could force them to align for one night in the name of survival. Both duos have been doing a fantastic job in and out of the ring and could stand side by side to take on the recently returned faction.

WWE loves crafting multi-man showdowns when chaos runs wild. Pairing these two teams could create a crowd-pleasing matchup that could end up stealing the spotlight in California next week.

#2. WWE Tag Team Champions – The Street Profits

If The Wyatt Sicks are aiming for dominance, going after the top prize in the tag division makes sense. The Street Profits are the WWE Tag Team Champions, which makes them the biggest target. The duo has fallen victim to the attacks made by The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown lately.

WWE could soon feature a showdown between the two teams with the titles on the line. Additionally, taking out the champions would instantly validate The Wyatt Sicks’ return. If Triple H wants to make them look like a true threat, a brutal assault on Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford could end up doing the job.

#1. Fraxiom

No one has more reason to seek revenge than Fraxiom. They were the first team attacked when The Wyatt Sicks made their return, and that alone could justify a clash at Money in the Bank. The team of Axiom and Nathan Frazer thrives on pace and precision, which is exactly what the Sicks have been trying to target.

Fraxiom may not be the biggest name, but their high-risk style could dramatically sell the threat of the new faction. Furthermore, this would elevate their status as one of the top tag teams in the division. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the factions next.

