×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

4 Things that must happen at WWE Crown Jewel

Brad Phillips
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
687   //    31 Oct 2018, 22:28 IST

Crown Jewel will afford some stellar matches
Crown Jewel will afford some stellar matches

Throughout history, WWE have booked excellent PPV events. In the 1980s WrestleMania was born. In the 1990s SummerSlam hailed from Wembley Stadium, UK. In the 2000s, WWE performed for thousands of military personnel in Iraq.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE newsrumors and all other wrestling news.

Moreover, in recent months WWE portrayed an excellent show in Australia, at WWE Super Showdown (watch the video below). Ultimately WWE has conducted epic wrestling events.

In April 2018 WWE conducted the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia, the first of its kind. Due to its immense success, WWE Crown Jewel will take place there once more. The PPV will bear the ring return of Shawn Michaels. Moreover, the first ever WWE World Cup tournament. Therefore, what could else we expect from this epic PPV? 

#4 Braun Strowman becomes Universal Champion

Lesnar and Strowman have a brutal history
Lesnar and Strowman have a brutal history

Since his departure from the Wyatt Family, Braun Strowman has been immensely successful. His reign of dominance has taken him to the pinnacle of the Raw brand. In recent years Strowman has battled; Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Kevin Owens, and many more. He has earned his position in the Universal Championship scene.

At WWE Crown Jewel, Strowman will face-off with Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. Unfortunately last week Roman Reigns announced his battle with leukaemia, hence being forced to vacate the championship. Therefore, improving the stakes between Lesnar and Strowman. Ultimately this match will mould the future of the Raw main event scene.  

The reason Strowman must be victorious is relatively simple. He has earned it. Notwithstanding, Lesnar deserves his position as well. However, what is best for the championship scene? Ultimately Lesnar's sporadic appearances have hurt the Raw brand and the championship.

With Strowman as champion, legitimate competition would improve. For example, wrestlers like; Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre could get an opportunity. With recent events, McIntyre has specific reasons to challenge Strowman, as is evident from the video. What could we expect? 

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Crown Jewel 2018 Shawn Michaels AJ Styles
Brad Phillips
ANALYST
5 things that can happen at Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
3 Controversial things that may happen at WWE Crown Jewel...
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Should Do At Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Things That Could Happen If WWE Cancels WWE...
RELATED STORY
3 rumoured matches which must happen at Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
3 bookings WWE should make at Crown Jewel
RELATED STORY
WWE Crown Jewel - New Location, History, Controversy and...
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises At Crown Jewel That Would Shock The WWE Universe
RELATED STORY
3 Possible Endings for the Universal Championship match...
RELATED STORY
6 Controversial Things WWE Must Do Before Crown Jewel 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us