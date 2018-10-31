4 Things that must happen at WWE Crown Jewel

Crown Jewel will afford some stellar matches

Throughout history, WWE have booked excellent PPV events. In the 1980s WrestleMania was born. In the 1990s SummerSlam hailed from Wembley Stadium, UK. In the 2000s, WWE performed for thousands of military personnel in Iraq.

Moreover, in recent months WWE portrayed an excellent show in Australia, at WWE Super Showdown (watch the video below). Ultimately WWE has conducted epic wrestling events.

In April 2018 WWE conducted the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia, the first of its kind. Due to its immense success, WWE Crown Jewel will take place there once more. The PPV will bear the ring return of Shawn Michaels. Moreover, the first ever WWE World Cup tournament. Therefore, what could else we expect from this epic PPV?

#4 Braun Strowman becomes Universal Champion

Lesnar and Strowman have a brutal history

Since his departure from the Wyatt Family, Braun Strowman has been immensely successful. His reign of dominance has taken him to the pinnacle of the Raw brand. In recent years Strowman has battled; Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Kevin Owens, and many more. He has earned his position in the Universal Championship scene.

At WWE Crown Jewel, Strowman will face-off with Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. Unfortunately last week Roman Reigns announced his battle with leukaemia, hence being forced to vacate the championship. Therefore, improving the stakes between Lesnar and Strowman. Ultimately this match will mould the future of the Raw main event scene.

The reason Strowman must be victorious is relatively simple. He has earned it. Notwithstanding, Lesnar deserves his position as well. However, what is best for the championship scene? Ultimately Lesnar's sporadic appearances have hurt the Raw brand and the championship.

With Strowman as champion, legitimate competition would improve. For example, wrestlers like; Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre could get an opportunity. With recent events, McIntyre has specific reasons to challenge Strowman, as is evident from the video. What could we expect?

