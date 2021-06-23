4 NXT Ladder Matches That Blew Fans Away

From Bo Dallas vs. Neville to LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes, NXT's ladder matches are hardly ever a disappointment.

While they aren't featured on every NXT pay-per-view or in every high-profile main event, they're usually a highlight and a sight to behold when they are.

The most recent of all was the aforementioned match for the Million Dollar Championship between LA Knight and Cameron Grimes at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

In honor of the match, here are a few NXT ladder matches from yesteryear that you may or may not have forgotten about.

#4. The Street Profits vs. The Undisputed Era vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Oney Lorcen & Danny Burch - NXT TakeOver 25

Street Profits holding the NXT Tag Team Titles

After their debut on Monday Night Raw, War Machine (now renamed The Viking Raiders) relinquished the NXT Tag Team titles. This would leave the door open for a new team to capture the titles.

As a result of the titles being vacated, a four-team ladder match was announced for NXT TakeOver 25, featuring Oney Larcen & Danny Burch, The Street Profits, The Forgotten Sons, and The Undisputed Era.

The early goings of the match featured a tope suicida through the ropes (and a ladder), stereo German suplexes (also with a ladder being involved), and Ford hitting his frog splash, proceeded by a picture-perfect handstand.

As the match progressed, all 4 teams got their time to shine and came up with some pretty innovative ways to punish their adversaries. When it was all said and done, it was ultimately The Street Profits picking up the win.

The icing on the cake would have to be Ford's meme-worthy reaction at the top of the ladder after winning.

