4 people who could induct Bray Wyatt into the WWE Hall of Fame if it happens in 2024

The latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown may best be described as one of the most somber episodes in history, as WWE paid tribute to Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt following the news of their passing.

Whether you're a reject who's never been able to fit in, a socially awkward introvert, a creative mind with a love for cinema mixed with a little sci-fi, or the average Joe/Jane looking for a way to be entertained after a hard day's work; Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk filled a void in the lives of both wrestling fans and non-wrestling fans alike.

While Funk has already taken his rightful place as a class of 2009 Hall of Fame inductee, Wyatt has yet to receive this accolade. Here are a few possible candidates who may be chosen to induct him into the HoF when the time comes.

#4 The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman

While he wasn't a part of The Wyatt Family initially, Braun Strowman made his WWE main roster debut by joining the trio and attacking Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) and Roman Reigns.

During their time as a 4 man squad, Erick Rowan, Luke Harper (Brodie Lee), Strowman, and Bray Wyatt would wreak havoc in WWE for the next several months.

Despite all of his talent, The Eater of Worlds was often viewed as badly booked by WWE. You'll be happy to know that this brief period of time was an exception, as the group was booked to look incredibly dominant.

The Monster Among Men has currently been sidelined from in-ring competition due to injury, but that doesn't have to stop him from inducting his close friend into the WWE Hall of Fame.

#3 Former multi-time Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt setting up for a dual Sister Abigail on Andrade and Zelina Vega

Wrestling isn't entirely about death-defying aerial moves. Moreover, It's not even about who's the best technician. Sometimes, a wrestler who can keep you compelled to storylines with their mic skills, acting ability, and creativity can be just as vital.

Bray Wyatt's time as The Fiend is a great example of this. It's arguably his most successful gimmick, as evident by his merchandise numbers and the fact that the WWE Universe always went wild whenever he or Alexa Bliss made their way down to the ring.

If Little Miss Bliss is chosen, it would certainly be fitting.

#2 WWE alumni and an original member of The Wyatt Family, Erick Rowan

Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan in NXT

The Wyatt Family made their official debut as a trio during the latter part of 2012 on NXT programming.

They were eerie, intimidating, cool, and unique all at the same time. Their vignettes were like nothing you'd ever seen at a time and when Wyatt opened his mouth to speak, you couldn't help but pay attention to what he was going to say out of curiosity.

It's sad to know that a little over a decade later, only one member of the original Wyatt Family is still here, but that's where we're at. All that said, Erick Rowan would definitely make a great pick given all the history.

#1 Mike Rotunda (alongside the rest of the Rotunda family)

Irwin R. Schyster, IRS

If you've balled your eyes out within the past couple of days or during the latest edition of SmackDown, just know that you aren't alone. For 10-plus years, Bray Wyatt built a connection with a multitude of fans who came from all walks of life.

But as hard as it is for every fan, friend, or supporter right now; the news has to be that much worse for the Rotunda family.

Unfortunately, the world never got to see what it would be like if Irwin R. Schyster crossed paths with The Fiend. But maybe we will see Mike Rotunda induct his son into his well-deserved place as a member of the WWE Hall of Fame.

