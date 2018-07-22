Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 possible announcements Stephanie McMahon can make on Monday Night RAW

Sagnik Monga
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9.87K   //    22 Jul 2018, 12:48 IST

Steph making the historic Women's Royal Rumble announcement.
Steph making the historic Women's Royal Rumble announcement.

Every time the McMahons make an appearance on live TV, things either go for the best or the worst. Be it Vince, Shane, or Stephanie the WWE Universe is always subject to a shocking decision. Two days back, WWE posted on twitter about the RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon appearing on the next episode of Monday Night Raw to deliver a historic announcement. 

Rumors have started flying around about what ground-breaking announcement it could be. As the undeniable face of Women's Revolution, Steph's last major announcement led to the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble Match in January this year. 

WWE has been teasing a plethora of possibilities over the past few months with Baron Corbin becoming the constable of RAW, Hulk Hogan getting reinstated into the Hall of Fame among others. Speculations are growing stronger every day about what bombshell she drops come next Monday. But there's no denying that whatever the announcement may be, its direct impact will be on the roster and the fans as well.

With all said and done, here are four potential announcements Stephanie McMahon can deliver on the 23rd July episode of Monday Night Raw.

#4 An all-women's WWE Network PPV

Taking Women's Revolution to new heights.
What's next for the women in WWE?.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE is seriously considering holding an all women's PPV later in 2018.

WWE officials are internally discussing the idea of presenting an all women’s event for main roster talent in the fall...The idea of an all women’s show taking place in late September or October is seriously being kicked around by higher-ups.
It’s unclear if the event would additionally feature some of the women on the NXT roster, outside talent or former stars… because the show hasn’t been set in stone just yet.

If the company's current booking for the women competitors is taken into consideration, a women's pay-per-view is the perfect step going ahead. With athletes like Ronda Rousey, Charlotte, Asuka, Sasha Banks along with others, the stacked up roster is sure to sell out any arena.

To one-up on the rivals Impact Wrestling, who has already hosted a similar event in 2013, WWE is in prime position to reshape and give a fresh dynamic to the women's division who are giving their hundred percent to remain relevant and be on par with the male superstars.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Stephanie McMahon Ronda Rousey
Sagnik Monga
ANALYST
Ardent WWE Fan. Superkicks are fun only when you're giving them.
WWE News: WWE issues a statement on Ronda Rousey vs...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon to deliver "historic"...
RELATED STORY
5 directions WWE could go next with the Ronda Rousey vs....
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Contents of Stephanie McMahon's upcoming...
RELATED STORY
SK's Take on Baron Corbin's storyline as "Constable" of...
RELATED STORY
WWF Monday night RAW review: January 20th, 1997
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That Can Happen On RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon talks about adding another...
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW Results: April 16th, 2018; Latest Monday Night...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon set to appear on Undercover Boss
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us