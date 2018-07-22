4 possible announcements Stephanie McMahon can make on Monday Night RAW

Steph making the historic Women's Royal Rumble announcement.

Every time the McMahons make an appearance on live TV, things either go for the best or the worst. Be it Vince, Shane, or Stephanie the WWE Universe is always subject to a shocking decision. Two days back, WWE posted on twitter about the RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon appearing on the next episode of Monday Night Raw to deliver a historic announcement.

Rumors have started flying around about what ground-breaking announcement it could be. As the undeniable face of Women's Revolution, Steph's last major announcement led to the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble Match in January this year.

BREAKING: Commissioner @StephMcMahon will appear LIVE this Monday on #RAW to deliver a historic announcement! — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2018

WWE has been teasing a plethora of possibilities over the past few months with Baron Corbin becoming the constable of RAW, Hulk Hogan getting reinstated into the Hall of Fame among others. Speculations are growing stronger every day about what bombshell she drops come next Monday. But there's no denying that whatever the announcement may be, its direct impact will be on the roster and the fans as well.

With all said and done, here are four potential announcements Stephanie McMahon can deliver on the 23rd July episode of Monday Night Raw.

#4 An all-women's WWE Network PPV

What's next for the women in WWE?.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE is seriously considering holding an all women's PPV later in 2018.

WWE officials are internally discussing the idea of presenting an all women’s event for main roster talent in the fall...The idea of an all women’s show taking place in late September or October is seriously being kicked around by higher-ups.

It’s unclear if the event would additionally feature some of the women on the NXT roster, outside talent or former stars… because the show hasn’t been set in stone just yet.

If the company's current booking for the women competitors is taken into consideration, a women's pay-per-view is the perfect step going ahead. With athletes like Ronda Rousey, Charlotte, Asuka, Sasha Banks along with others, the stacked up roster is sure to sell out any arena.

To one-up on the rivals Impact Wrestling, who has already hosted a similar event in 2013, WWE is in prime position to reshape and give a fresh dynamic to the women's division who are giving their hundred percent to remain relevant and be on par with the male superstars.

