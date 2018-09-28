4 Possible answers about what happened in Milwaukee

Aiden English made a wild accusation on SmackDown Live

The SmackDown Live storyline between Aiden English, Rusev and Lana has been the talk of the WWE Universe over the last few days.

On the 18 September episode of SmackDown Live, Rusev lost a United States Championship match against Shinsuke Nakamura and he was then surprisingly attacked by English.

“The Bulgarian Brute” demanded answers from his Rusev Day tag partner on the 25 September episode of the show, but nobody saw what was coming next.

Addressing their time together as a tag team, English explained that things started going downhill for the duo when Lana began to manage them.

Then, stood at the top of the stage, he cryptically asked Lana, “Are you going to tell him about that one night in Milwaukee?” before dropping the mic and walking to the backstage area.

English revealed later in the show that he will provide video evidence of what happened in Milwaukee on next week’s episode of SmackDown Live, leading to speculation that “The Ravishing Russian” has been unfaithful to her husband.

In this article, let’s take a look at four possible answers about what might be shown in English’s video evidence next Tuesday.

#4 Lana criticised the ‘Rusev Day’ phenomenon

Rusev and Aiden English were popular with and without Lana

“Rusev Day! Rusev Day!” has become one of the most popular chants in WWE over the last year, but it’s worth remembering that it took several months before Lana realigned with Rusev (and Aiden English) and began to use “Lana Day” as one of her phrases.

Lana has been jealous of English from the start of her alliance with the Rusev Day tag team, as she showed in May when she suggested to Rusev that “The Shakespeare of Song” was holding him back.

The last time SmackDown Live took place in Milwaukee (October 24, 2017), the ‘Rusev Day’ phenomenon was just taking off but neither Rusev nor English appeared on the show. Lana did appear, however, and she was informed that she would not be part of the blue brand’s upcoming Survivor Series team.

Maybe her frustrations led to her criticise the ‘Rusev Day’ phenomenon to somebody backstage (Tamina, perhaps?) and English has it all on film?!

