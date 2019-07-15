4 possible directions Finn Balor could go after losing the Intercontinental Championship

Balor lost the IC title to Nakamura.

In a last-minute addition to the card, Finn Balor lost his Intercontinental Championship to Shinsuke Nakamura in the first match of the Extreme Rules Kickoff Show. It may seem like a disappointment, considering there was hardly much build to the match aside from Nakamura beating Balor in a great match on Smackdown. Also, the fact that the Intercontinental Championship was featured on the Kickoff Show may be a botheration to some.

Fans have also been annoyed at the booking of Finn Balor, who was the IC champ since WrestleMania. He had decent matches, mainly on TV, before suddenly losing it without much of a build. However, WWE must surely realise that Balor is one of the most valuable members of the roster and is incredibly popular among adults as well as children. There are various directions the WWE could steer the Irishman towards. They need to use him more and more.

Here are four possible directions Finn Balor could go after losing the Intercontinental Championship.

#4 Bray Wyatt's first target

What a match this could be.

Bray Wyatt is yet to return to WWE TV, following the end of his Firefly Funhouse vignettes. Fans are certainly dying for him to show up in front of a live crowd and the moment is likely to come in the next week or two.

Wyatt is certainly going to wrestle at SummerSlam, but the question must be posed. Who will be the sacrificial lamb to be fed to the Eater of Worlds?

That person might be Finn Balor. WWE could use his name value to help put over Bray Wyatt, as he looks set to mow his way through the roster on either Raw or Smackdown. Also, a match between the Demon and the Fiend is a mouth-watering prospect, but that can be revisited down the line if not now.

