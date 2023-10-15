4 possible directions for Kevin Owens following moving to WWE SmackDown

On the most recent edition of WWE SmackDown, fans witnessed a major surprise when Kevin Owens was announced as the traded star for Jey Uso on the blue brand. The Prizefighter's trade was introduced by the new General Manager of SmackDown, Nick Aldis. Upon becoming the newest member of Friday nights, Owens delivered a Stunner to Dominik, and Aldis raised his hand.

After SmackDown, Owens also confirmed that his trade with the blue brand would eventually end his partnership with Sami Zayn as Zayn would remain part of the red brand.

With Kevin Owens now embarking on another solo run in the company, let's discuss four possible directions for The Prizefighter after becoming the newest member of the blue brand.

#4. Kevin Owens could go for the United States Championship on SmackDown

One potential direction for Owens could be to initiate his pursuit of the United States Championship, which is currently held by Rey Mysterio. Upon his arrival on SmackDown, the former Universal Champion may earn his opportunity and eventually challenge Mysterio for the United States Championship.

A feud between Owens and Mysterio for the US title could be an intriguing & fresh way for the company to feature Owens on the blue brand.

#3. Kevin Owens could reignite his rivalry against The Bloodline once again

Another possible direction for Owens could be to reignite his rivalry against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The Prizefighter shares a significant history with both The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline faction as a whole. His previous feud with the Samoan faction was a major factor in his reluctance to trust Jey Uso even after Jey turned face on WWE RAW.

Reviving his rivalry against The Bloodline would also pave the way for another clash between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns in the near future. However, in the current scenario, he might align himself with LA Knight and John Cena to even the odds against them.

#2. A feud against Bobby Lashley and Street Profits

Another possible direction for Kevin Owens could be to initiate a feud against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits on SmackDown. Currently, the All Mighty seems to be involved in a feud against Rey Mysterio and the LWO. However, Owens might interject himself into this mix after either Lashley or the Profits launch an unnecessary assault on him backstage.

This could lead to him starting a rivalry with them. Moreover, this could also result in Owens temporarily joining the Latino World Order as a member. A feud against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits could also be another engaging storyline for Owens after his arrival on SmackDown.

#1. Kevin Owens turns heel on SmackDown once again

Another possible direction could be that Kevin Owens might turn heel once again on the blue brand. We have already seen so many heel turns from the former United States Champion in the past, so the company might plan another villainous run for Owens on the blue brand.

However, now that Sami Zayn is on RAW, The Prizefighter doesn't need to betray him to adopt a heel persona. The heel turn of Owens also opens up multiple creative directions for the former Universal Champion on SmackDown.