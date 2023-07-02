4 possible directions for Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez after they won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 was a show full of surprises. John Cena shockingly appeared and was then interrupted by Grayson Waller. Drew McIntyre returned unexpectedly by confronting Gunther following the Austrian's bout with Matt Riddle.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the night came by the way of a title change. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defended their coveted Women's Tag Team Titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, but things didn't go as most fans would have expected.

Shayna Baszler attacked The Baddest Woman On The Planet in the middle of the match. This allowed a visibly confused Liv and Raquel to hit their finishers on Rousey and pick up the win. While the means of winning the titles was unexpected, new champions are certainly exciting.

Of course, now fans are wondering what will come next for Liv and Raquel following their win. Will the titles be defended against a pair of former champions on SmackDown? Could Rodriguez and Morgan head to NXT?

Below are four possible directions for Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez after they won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

#4. They could defend the gold against RAW's Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance are the hottest new tag team on WWE Monday Night RAW. While the pair have only been seen a handful of times on the brand thus far, they've already made quite an impression on fans.

The athletic and charismatic duo was called up to the red brand as part of the 2023 WWE Draft. They already had an ultra-competitive bout with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. While they came up short, they nearly dethroned the champions.

Given the momentum they are building, they could feud with Liv and Raquel. Kayden Carter and Katana are scrappy. The pair aren't afraid to give attitude or fight for what they want, even if they are quite likable. If they have to, they'll bicker with the new champions and gain a title opportunity.

#3. They could feud with The Unholy Union on SmackDown

The Unholy Union

The Unholy Union is one of the most intimidating and spooky tag teams in WWE, regardless of gender or brand. The team features former NXT UK Women's Champion Alba Fyre and the haunting Isla Dawn.

Just like Chance & Carter, The Unholy Union is a tag team who were recently called up to the main roster courtesy of the WWE Draft. They're also former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. They're the ones who lost the gold to Ronda and Shayna in a unification bout.

While the pair acted as babyfaces in their Unification Match, they're typically heels. If they're going to be villains, they could be the perfect foes for Liv and Raquel to attempt to vanquish.

Could they even win the belts from the new champions and perhaps trade the titles back and forth? The division is competitive.

#2. Ronda Rousey could find a new partner in WWE and fight the reigning champions

Ronda Rousey's loss to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez is certainly controversial. The Baddest Woman On The Planet wasn't pinned or made to submit by the merit of her opposition, but instead, thanks to a shocking assault from her friend.

While most people expect WWE to book a program between Shayna and Ronda, there's no guarantee they will take that specific direction. Instead, Ronda Rousey may need to find a new partner to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Monday Night RAW has a lot of talented stars, many of which aren't doing much at the moment.

Xia Li and Ronda both have mixed martial arts backgrounds. Piper Niven could be a great bodyguard and partner for The Rowdy One. Then the likes of Emma and Tegan Nox could get a rub from teaming up with the former RAW Women's Champion. Regardless, Liv and Raquel may fight Ronda and a new partner.

#1. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez could defend the Women's Tag Team Titles on NXT

⚡️Jae Morgan Moné⚡️ @Jae_TheFlash Celebration skippies from Liv and celebration shimmy from Raquel hehe 🤭🤭 Celebration skippies from Liv and celebration shimmy from Raquel hehe 🤭🤭 https://t.co/zW5vEVF5AI

The news of WWE unifying the Women's Tag Team Titles across the main roster and NXT was met with much disappointment from fans. There's a good reason to be critical of the move, as less titles mean less opportunity for women.

Still, what was done is done, and there is now only one set of tag gold for WWE's women across all three brands. This means that the belts must be defended against NXT tag teams, which could happen sooner rather than later. The black & gold brand has a handful of up-and-coming duos that could make for an exciting challenge.

Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend of Meta-Four have been teaming up for a bit now between NXT and Level Up. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon have been making waves as a duo.

Plus, Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice have recently formed a partnership. These pairings, plus a few other potential teams, will certainly make for solid challenges for the reigning champions.

