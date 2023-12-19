4 possible directions for The Creed Brothers following major loss to Judgment Day on WWE RAW - Big-time feud with rarely used superstars?

WWE Monday Night RAW aired last night in Des Moines, Iowa. The show, which was the final live edition of the red brand in 2023, ended on a high note with what was an absolutely epic main event tag team match.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest battled The Creed Brothers. The Unified RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles were on the line in the main event, and many fans believed a title change was inevitable.

Julius Creed and Brutus Creed took the fight to the champions with a star-making performance. In the end, however, thanks in part to ringside chaos and veteran know-how, The Judgment Day was able to beat the exciting newcomers to the red brand.

While The Creed Brothers lost in their first major main roster title match and the main event is disappointing, fans are already wondering what may be next for them.

Below are four possible directions for The Creed Brothers following their major loss on WWE RAW.

#4. They could have a rematch with The Judgment Day

WWE Monday Night RAW featured numerous high-quality bouts. The holiday-themed Street Fight that kicked the show off was fun. Meanwhile, Gunther vs. The Miz was arguably the match of the night.

Still, the main event between The Judgment Day and The Creed Brothers was tremendous. The bout was extremely close, and even in the finish, Julius Creed lifted his shoulder right after the referee counted to three.

Due to how close the match was and the controversial finish, a rematch could be on the cards. This time around, the young and hungry Creed Brothers could be more prepared for the veterans and finally dethrone Finn and Damian.

#3. The Creed Brothers could work their way up from the bottom of the WWE tag team scene again

The Creed Brothers have only recently joined WWE's main roster. Prior to signing with Monday Night RAW, Julius and Brutus were part of NXT alongside Ivy Nile. They were collectively known as The Diamond Mine.

Upon joining the main roster, the tag team managed to defeat both Alpha Academy and DIY. They then went on to win a Tag Team Turmoil Match on WWE Monday Night RAW, which earned them a title shot.

Now that the pair has lost, they could return to the back of the line. This means to earn a future title shot, they'll need to work their way up the ladder again. Could The Creeds battle every team on RAW? It could make for a fun story.

#2. The two could battle Imperium

Imperium in Germany

Imperium is one of the known stables in WWE. Gunther, the leader of the group, is the reigning Intercontinental Champion. He is joined by the tandem of Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. All three men are incredible athletes and fantastic in-ring performers.

While Gunther has been positioned as a top star, Ludwig and Giovanni are often used as lackeys and thus pick up very few wins. Kaiser's momentum in WWE has increased in recent months, but neither man is positioned as top stars.

As a result of Imperium's positioning, they could be the perfect feud for The Creed Brothers moving forward. It won't hurt Imperium to lose to the dominant duo since they lose mostly anyway. Also, the matches between the two dynamic duos would be fantastic.

#1. Brutus Creed and Julius Creed could fight Indus Sher

Indus Sher on RAW

While two of the three members of Imperium are arguably misused and underutilized by WWE, another group on Monday Night RAW has suffered a similar fate. Indus Sher is almost never showcased by the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

The group consists of three men. Jinder Mahal is the leader, with Sanga and Veer Mahaan being the other two performers in the faction. They have obvious chemistry together, but WWE has yet to give the group any kind of sustained push on the red brand.

If the promotion wants to keep The Creed Brothers hot, powering around the super heavyweights could be an impressive way of doing exactly that. Conversely, Julius and Brutus putting over Veer Mahaan and Sanga could elevate the heel group in a hurry. Either way, at least one team will receive a serious boost.