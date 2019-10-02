4 Possible endings to Matt Riddle vs Adam Cole on this week's NXT

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 277 // 02 Oct 2019, 00:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Adam Cole and Matt Riddle go one on one on this week's NXT

The Wednesday night war between NXT and AEW officially begins this week and Triple H and co have wasted no time in putting together a Takeover quality show to take on their new rivals.

Three of NXT's four titles will be defended on the show. Candice LeRae will challenge Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship while the Street Profits will attempt to win back their NXT Tag-Team Championships from The Undisputed Era.

The biggest match on the card though is the blockbuster main-event match between Adam Cole and Matt Riddle for the NXT Championship. Matt Riddle earned his right to have a shot at the belt when he defeated Killian Dain in an excellent encounter on last week's edition of the show.

The two men are two of the biggest stars on the brand and this first-time encounter has the potential to be a match of the year candidate if given enough time. It is also one of the week's most unpredictable matches and there are a number of ways that things could go down.

With that in mind, let's take a look at four possible ways the match between Adam Cole and Matt Riddle could end.

4: The Undisputed Era cause a DQ Finish

The Undisputed Era are the most dominant force in NXT right now

This would, by a long way, be the worst way for this match to end. With the show going head to head with the first-ever episode of AEW Dynamite, the WWE would be wise not to use such a cheap finish for the match.

The most obvious reason for them doing so, however, would be to extend the feud between the two men until the next Takeover event. Matt Riddle is going to be a huge star for the company on the USA Network and he will inevitably win the NXT title at some point, so maybe they will decide not to rush it here and extend the storyline instead.

1 / 4 NEXT