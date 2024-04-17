4 possible finishes for the #1 contender’s match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is just a couple of days away, and it is sure to be a banger. Just under two weeks ago, the Sports Entertainment juggernaut held the WrestleMania 40 two-night event, and things have been on fire ever since.

One big change that happened at WrestleMania was the end of The Judgment Day's reign as the Unified RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Awesome Truth won the RAW gold in a Six-Pack Ladder Match while A-Town Down Under's Austin Theory and Grayson Waller surprisingly unhooked the blue brand titles.

With new champions comes the need for new challengers. DIY is set to clash with Awesome Truth, but it isn't yet clear who A-Town Down Under will battle. The Authors of Pain, New Catch Republic, Street Profits, and Legado del Fantasma will all clash for the right to challenge the champions.

In this article, we will take a look at the upcoming Fatal 4-Way Match between four of the top teams of the blue brand. More specifically, we will break down a handful of different ways the bout could end, which will ultimately lead to a new contender being crowned.

Below are four possible finishes for the #1 contender’s match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

#4. The Final Testament could help AOP win

The Final Testament is a WWE faction featuring five members. This includes the leader Karrion Kross, Paul Ellering, Scarlett, and the dangerous duo of Akam and Rezar, the Authors of Pain. They formed to battle Bobby Lashley and The Pride last year.

Currently, the fiendish stable is pulling double duty on both WWE Friday Night SmackDown and NXT. The Authors of Pain will be challenging Axiom and Nathan Frazer for the NXT Tag Team Titles at Spring Breakin', but they would no doubt love to hold two sets of belts.

They may get a chance to do just that, as Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and Ellering will likely interfere in this Fatal 4-Way Match. They could cause enough chaos to allow Akam and Rezar to win, which would then set them up for another championship opportunity.

#3. New Catch Republic could win on WWE SmackDown

The New Catch Republic is a popular tag team on WWE Friday Night Smackdown. The duo consists of Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, two long-time friends and, at times, enemies. They reunited on the blue brand earlier this year.

Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne came close to winning gold recently. The pair challenged Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at Elimination Chamber Perth but ultimately came up short.

They could make up for their past loss by earning another title opportunity on SmackDown. The talented duo could hit The Birminghammer on Angel and pin one-half of Legado del Fantasma, or any other wrestler from the match, to move forward. From there, they could win their first titles on the main roster.

#2. The Street Profits and Legado del Fantasma could take each other out, allowing for AOP to dominate

Something interesting went down last week that could lead to a long-term feud on WWE's main roster. During a Triple Threat Match that featured Bobby Lashley and Santos Escobar, their respective factions went to war.

Angel and Humberto attempted to interfere, which led to The Street Profits fighting them off. Even Elektra Lopez and B-Fab got into the skirmish. Now, many WWE fans believe a feud between The Pride and Legado del Fantasma could be on the horizon.

If this is indeed the case, The Street Profits and the duo of Berto and Angel may end up canceling each other out. The stables could go to war, which would then allow the Authors of Pain to use their incredible power to take out Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne. If they hit The Super Collider, New Catch Republic will be out of luck.

#1. The match could be ruled a no-contest if Grayson Waller and Austin Theory interfere and lay out all eight men

As noted, the new Smackdown Tag Team Champions happen to be A-Town Down Under. This duo consists of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, two of the most obnoxious and hated villains in WWE. Thanks to their huge egos, it is easy to see why they're so hated.

Those egos aren't all they offer, however. Both Austin and Grayson are incredibly talented. Beyond that, they can be devious and sneaky. The champs may show their faces during WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

There's a chance that Theory and Waller will run out during the Fatal 4-Way Match and attack all four teams after the eight men are worn out. This could then lead to the match ending via no contest, thus delaying any challengers being decided. It would be a risky move, but it could help keep the champions on top for longer.

