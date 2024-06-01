4 Possible finishes for Bayley vs. Piper Niven at WWE Clash at the Castle

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven have made a huge impact since moving to SmackDown during the WWE Draft. Their sights are currently set on the reigning WWE Women's Champion, Bayley and it appears their plan is working so far.

During this week's show, as Bayley made her way out to confront Nia Jax, Piper and Chelsea launched a surprise attack from behind. They even managed to secure a victory over the formidable duo of Bayley and Naomi in a tag team match later during the show.

Given the incidents of the past few weeks, an announcement was made after the show. Bayley would be defending her WWE Women's Championship against Piper Niven at the upcoming Premium Live Event, Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland.

Here are four possible finishes which could determine the outcome of the bout.

#4. Bayley marches on

Bayley defeated her former stablemate IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40 to become the new Women's Champion. She has since had a couple of successful title defenses against the likes of Naomi and Tiffany Stratton.

However, her upcoming match against Piper Niven at Clash at the Castle promises to be much tougher. The entire crowd in Scotland will likely be behind the hometown girl, Piper. Despite the hostile crowd, Bayley will be expected to retain her title and continue her reign as champion.

#3. Major upset at WWE Clash at the Castle

Piper Niven has primarily been featured in the midcard since joining WWE in 2019. Hence, the world title match against Bayley in front of her home crowd in Glasgow, Scotland presents a brilliant opportunity for her to showcase why she deserves to be featured more prominently.

There's a possibility that WWE could seize the opportunity and give Piper her moment with a title win in Scotland. The fans in the arena would undoubtedly go wild in what would be a shocking and memorable turn of events.

#2. Nia Jax to spoil the party

Nia Jax defeated Lyra Valkyria in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia last week to become the 2024 Queen of the Ring. With this win, she has earned herself a shot at the WWE Women's Champion at SummerSlam.

She could decide to make a statement at Clash at the Castle by intervening in the match between Bayley and Piper Niven. Jax could take both the competitors out, resulting in the match ending in disqualification. As a result, Bayley would retain the title and Piper would avoid being pinned in front of her home fans.

#1. Shocking return on the cards?

Alexa Bliss has been out of action since the 2023 Royal Rumble due to pregnancy, but she is expected to make her return sometime this year.

She could potentially make her shocking return during the bout between Bayley and Piper Niven at Clash at the Castle. Bliss could make a decisive intervention that influences the outcome of the match.

Whether Bliss returns as a singles star or as part of the much-talked-about Uncle Howdy-led faction remains to be seen.

