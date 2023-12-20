4 possible finishes for Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax on WWE Day 1 - Major star finally debuts, another bloody injury?

WWE is set to have a major start to 2024. Monday Night RAW, NXT, and Friday Night SmackDown will all be big-time shows at the start of January. NXT will present New Year's Evil, SmackDown will feature New Year's Revolution, and RAW will hold Day 1.

Each show is expected to be special, but RAW Day 1 may be the most intriguing. The special edition of the red brand will feature Drew McIntyre challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, a number one contender's match for the Women's Tag Team Titles, and Rhea Ripley will be in action.

Perhaps the most intriguing match on the card will see Becky Lynch battle Nia Jax one-on-one in their first-ever singles contest. This has been years in the making, as the pair have had bad blood dating back to Lynch becoming The Man.

There's a lot of intrigue regarding this bout. Specifically, there is interest from fans about how the match could end. Will Becky finally slay the beast after years of being tormented? Will Nia Jax prove she's the most dominant woman in the company? This article will look at a few days the match may end.

Below are four possible finishes for Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax on WWE RAW Day 1.

#4. The bout could be ruled a no contest to lead to a rematch

Becky Lynch and Nia Jax

As noted, this match is years in the making. The two talented performers have been talking smack about the other for around five years now. As a result, many anticipate this bout to be one for the ages.

The WWE Universe may not end up with the bout they expect, however. There's a chance that the two feuding superstars may have so much venom and animosity that not even Adam Pearce and other WWE officials can keep this one in the ring.

There's a strong chance Becky and Nia won't listen to the referee's instructions and battle all along ringside, into the barriers, and possibly even use whatever weapons they find in their path of destruction. As a result, the match may be ruled a no contest.

#3. Becky Lynch could pull off the upset victory

Becky Lynch is one of the most decorated and successful female superstars in WWE history. She has won the RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, NXT Women's Championship, and even the Women's Tag Team Titles.

Despite Big Time Becks' many accolades, many believe she is entering this bout as the underdog. This primarily comes down to size, as Nia Jax dwarfs the opposing WWE Superstar in height, weight, and is overall more powerful. Simply put, Jax has the advantage by a significant margin.

It isn't common for Becky Lynch to be considered an underdog in the ring, but she will be at Day 1. Despite that, she could pull off an upset win, likely by locking in the Dis-Arm-Her, which would subsequently make Nia tap out.

#2. Nia Jax could brutalize and bloody The Man again

The real animosity between Nia Jax and Becky Lynch came thanks to the build up towards WWE Survivor Series 2018. Becky Lynch, then a member of the SmackDown brand, led a team of invaders on RAW. This invasion of sorts from the blue brand led to a skirmish between the stars of both brands.

During a brawl among the female superstars, Nia Jax clobbered Becky and broke The Man's nose. This led to an iconic image of a bloody Becky standing among the audience. It also led to Lynch missing SummerSlam, but going on to win the Royal Rumble and eventually headlining WrestleMania.

If the last time the two came to blows on RAW led to Becky bleeding, the same could happen again five years later. Nia could not only defeat Lynch, but dominate The Man. The referee may have to even step in and end the match if things get too physical, thus awarding the win to Jax.

#1. Jade Cargill could make her WWE debut by interrupting the match

Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill is the hottest free agent in WWE. Prior to Randy Orton and CM Punk both returning to World Wrestling Entertainment, everybody was talking about Cargill. In the time since then, it has been said that she's training hard for an eventual debut.

It isn't yet clear where Jade Cargill will debut. A case can be made that RAW, SmackDown, and NXT could each be a perfect home for the former TBS Champion. Still, there's a strong chance she could be a WWE RAW star and debut at Day 1.

In fact, Jade could debut by interrupting the upcoming bout between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax. She could be a babyface and help Becky win if Nia attempts to cheat. On the other hand, Jade could cost Lynch the win in stunning fashion, setting up a major feud.