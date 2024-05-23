4 Possible finishes to Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax in the Queen of the Ring semifinals on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown will air on the FOX Network on Friday. This week's show is particularly notable as it is the go-home episode before the King and Queen of the Ring and the first-ever SmackDown in Saudi Arabia.

The show will also feature two semifinal matches. In a King of the Ring Tournament bout, Randy Orton will face Tama Tonga. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair will face Nia Jax in the semifinals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

Bianca and Nia should be particularly interesting, as the winner will face the victor of the RAW's semifinal at King and Queen of the Ring. The person in question is Lyra Valkyria, who pulled off a shocking upset over IYO SKY on Monday.

The big question is, which SmackDown star will go on to the major Premium Live Event? Another interesting query is how the bout could end with both women looking strong. This article will look at a handful of ways the big-time bout could conclude.

#4. Nia Jax could take advantage of Bianca Belair's injured leg

Bianca Belair has found enormous success in the past. Unfortunately, that might not matter on Friday as she is going into the bout with a major drawback.

The EST of WWE battled Candice LeRae two weeks ago. The Poison Pixie and Indi Hartwell targeted Belair's leg, often illegally. While Bianca won, this has caused her trouble ever since. It got worse by her bout with Tiffany Stratton last week.

Going into a match against Nia Jax with a weakness is a recipe for disaster. As a result, she may see the injured leg, attack it, or otherwise take advantage of it and ultimately hit the Annihilator to win the bout. Bianca's injury may be too much for her to overcome.

#3. Bianca Belair could overcome the odds on WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair's career in WWE has been remarkable. Since joining the main roster in 2020, she has won the Women's Royal Rumble Match, headlined WrestleMania, and numerous world titles.

Belair has spent years fighting the odds. When she battled Damage CTRL, she often fought off the group with three against one odds. She had always stood tall at the end of her rivalries, even when all hope was seemingly lost.

Despite going into her match with Nia Jax hurt, The EST could again overcome the odds. She could shock the world and hit the KOD to pin her opponent.

#2. Jade Cargill could cost Nia the win

Jade Cargill signed with the company last year and made her official in-ring debut in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Since then, she has won bouts at WrestleMania, Backlash France, and on both RAW and SmackDown.

The new WWE star went one-on-one with Nia Jax in the Queen of the Ring Tournament last week. Things got heated between the pair after Nia disrespected Jade's daughter. Cargill was disqualified for hitting Jax with a steel chair.

While Cargill got some revenge by attacking Jax, their issues remain prominent. A step in the right direction may be for Jade to surprisingly cost Nia a win on WWE SmackDown.

If she causes a distraction or attacks The Irresistible Force behind the referee's back, Bianca could win by pinfall.

#1. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae could help Nia Jax win

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell joined WWE's main roster in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Upon doing so, both were on the Monday Night RAW. That changed, thanks to the Draft.

The heel performers made a major statement almost immediately when they viciously attacked Bianca Belair's leg on SmackDown two weeks ago. While Candice LeRae lost to her, they did make an impact. Still, neither WWE star was happy with the loss.

As a result, Candice and Indi may appear on SmackDown and cost Bianca the win. They could get in a cheap shot and allow Jax to stand tall. While that's interesting, the real intrigue comes with the possibility of a feud between The Way and the current Women's Tag Team Champions. If done correctly, this could have major implications.