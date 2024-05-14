4 possible finishes for IYO SKY vs. Lyra Valkyria on WWE RAW - Former champion to scapegoat new star, big upset, & more

The 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring Tournament has been a smashing success. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut has had opening-round and quarter-final round matches on the recent editions of RAW and SmackDown, and they've almost all delivered in spades.

Unlike the Queen's Crown Tournament under Vince McMahon's leadership, virtually every match has been given plenty of time. This has led to competitive bouts that are high quality and fun to watch. Undoubtedly, this is set to continue next week.

A semi-final match will see IYO SKY battle Lyra Valkyria. IYO has defeated both Natalya and Shayna Baszler in matches that lasted for around ten minutes each to advance. Meanwhile, Lyra has defeated Dakota Kai and Zoey Stark in bouts that lasted around nine minutes each.

Now the two will clash, and fans couldn't be more excited. The issue, of course, is in regards to which performer will leave as the victor.

Below are four possible finishes for IYO SKY vs. Lyra Valkyria on WWE RAW:

#4. Lyra Valkyria could defeat IYO SKY clean

So far in the Queen of the Ring Tournament, Lyra Valkyria hasn't had it easy. She battled and defeated a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, Zoey Stark, and multi-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Dakota Kai.

Lyra's abilities go past these two wins, however. For those unaware, Lyra is a former NXT Women's Champion. She won the prized title by defeating Becky Lynch for gold last year.

Valkyria is battle-ready and can hang with the best female wrestlers in the world. As a result, when she clashes with IYO SKY on RAW next week, Lyra may defeat the former WWE Women's Champion cleanly. If she hits her variation of The Cradle Shock, even IYO would find it hard to kick out.

#3. IYO SKY could stand tall with help from Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane

Damage CTRL on RAW [Image via WWE.com]

IYO SKY has been tremendously successful wherever she has gone. She was a hit in Japan and won every women's title on NXT. Since joining the main roster, SKY has held the WWE Women's Title and the Women's Tag Team Championship.

However, IYO's success, especially on the main roster, can't be solely credited to her. Her stablemates at Damage CTRL have regularly helped The Genius of The Sky capture or retain the gold.

The same could happen on Monday Night RAW next week. While Asuka is out injured and Bayley is no longer in the group, Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane could likely interfere. Lyra's comparative inexperience may distract her from the job at hand. From there, IYO would pick up a quick victory with a pinfall out of nowhere.

#2. Becky Lynch could fight off Damage CTRL interference on WWE RAW

Running alone in WWE can be risky. This is especially true in the modern era, as almost every performer has alliances or allegiances in some way. Both RAW and SmackDown is littered with exciting factions.

That is what makes Damage CTRL so dangerous. While each member is great individually, they are nearly unstoppable as a collective. With Lyra Valkyria not being a part of a faction, she could find herself outnumbered next week. Thankfully, she does have a friend and mentor who can still step up.

Becky Lynch is Lyra's idol, and despite their rivalry on NXT, they have a lot of respect for one another. If Damage CTRL attempts to help IYO, The Man may run Kairi and Dakota out of the ringside area. This will allow Lyra to focus on SKY and win despite the ringside chaos.

#1. Liv Morgan could cost Lyra the win to spite Becky Lynch

Liv Morgan is one of WWE's most interesting characters at this point. The Miracle Kid returned from injury to dethrone Rhea Ripley. When she failed at every opportunity to earn a title shot, she snapped and injured The Eradicator backstage.

Now with Rhea Ripley out of action, Morgan has turned her focus on Becky Lynch and the Women's World Championship. She has regularly taunted The Man, occasionally jumping her and even messing with Lyra recently.

This could culminate in interference next week. Morgan may appear during Lyra's encounter with IYO, distract her, and cost Valkyria the victory. This would get her in Lyra and Becky's heads, angering the Irish women and possibly throwing both off their game.

