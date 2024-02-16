4 possible finishes to Kevin Owens and Dominik Mysterio's Elimination Chamber qualifying match on SmackDown

Ahead of WrestleMania 40, the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth, Australia, will be massive for WWE. At the PLE, six men will compete inside the steel structure to determine who will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows.

Until now, the likes of Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and LA Knight have qualified for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. With two more spots remaining, Kevin Owens and Dominik Mysterio will face each other in a singles match to take a spot. This contest will take place on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

In this article, we will look at four possible finishes for the Elimination Chamber qualifying match between Kevin Owens and Dominik Mysterio.

#4. Dominik Mysterio cheats to qualify for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match

Currently, Dominik Mysterio is one of the biggest heels in WWE. Hence, it is obvious to see him go to any extent to get what he wants. Additionally, given the fact he is known as "Dirty Dom," fans expect him to cheat during matches. This is why Dominik could go on to cheat in his match against Kevin Owens.

Given Owens has way more experience than Dominik, the latter could use several unfair means to qualify for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. If this happens, it will be interesting to see how Dominik cheats during the match.

#3. Kevin Owens wins clean

Since being traded to SmackDown, Kevin Owens is yet to make a massive impact. While he did challenge for the United States Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble, it caused no difference as he lost the match to Logan Paul via Disqualification. Hence, in The Prizefighter's bout against Dominik Mysterio, WWE could do things differently.

The Stamford-based promotion could book Owens to win this match dominantly. This potential victory could then be the start of a major push for The Prizefighter. As for Dominik, a loss won't affect him as he is still a young wrestler.

#2. The Judgment Day interferes in the match to help Dominik Mysterio

Along with The Bloodline, The Judgment Day has become one of WWE's strongest factions. While winning titles is one reason behind the group's dominance, the other reason is that despite differences, members of The Judgment Day have always looked out for each other.

Therefore, in the upcoming match between Dominik Mysterio and Kevin Owens, The Judgment Day could interfere and ensure Dirty Dom qualifies for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. On many previous occasions, the fearsome faction has done the same, which has led to Dominik winning important matches.

#1. R-Truth helps Kevin Owens win

From entering the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match to waiting for a hot tag in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, R-Truth has been doing hilarious stuff on WWE programming. Even post-Royal Rumble, the former 24/7 Champion has shown no signs of slowing down.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, R-Truth mistook Kevin Owens to be The Miz. Hence, if he continues mistaking The Prizefighter to be The A-Lister, fans could witness R-Truth help Owens qualify for the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Another reason why Truth could help the Canadian star is because of how The Judgment Day treated him on RAW recently.

Who do you think would come out victorious in their match: Dominik or Kevin? Sound off in the comments section below!

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE