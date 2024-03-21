WrestleMania 40 won't only consist of Championship matches or bouts featuring the same four stars. Even without a title on the line, LA Knight and AJ Styles have embarked on a personal feud that will explode in Philadelphia.

The Phenomenal One blames The Megastar for taking his title spot at Crown Jewel in November. After both men lost at the Royal Rumble, Styles continued his descent into madness.

He blames Knight for costing him his spot in the Elimination Chamber, so he took away Knight's chance of winning in Perth. Who has the best chance of winning at WrestleMania 40? The next four finishes could play out when The Megastar battles The Phenomenal One.

#4. AJ Styles cheats to win at WrestleMania 40

LA Knight will need eyes in the back of his head at WrestleMania 40.

AJ Styles has mainly been the heel when dealing with LA Knight. He's also been short and rude with members of The O.C., but he hasn't outright blasted the fans.

Attacking The Megastar from behind on multiple occasions shows that Styles isn't above cheating or winning via underhanded means. He could easily blast Knight with a chair or another weapon.

One big moment at WrestleMania 40 could also involve the debut of Tama Tonga if he is indeed joining WWE. Tonga could interfere on Styles' behalf, much like Damian Priest did for Edge when Edge faced The Phenomenal One at WrestleMania 38.

#3. LA Knight wins clean

Knight has followed the babyface playbook when it comes to matches. He hasn't cheated much, and when he's lost, he's been the one who cheated out of victory.

This will be LA Knight's first official match at WrestleMania, so he will be focused on making the most of it. He won't want anything to mar his first bout on the biggest stage.

A clean win by Knight would also probably extend the feud since losing in that fashion would enrage The Phenomenal One. It could lead to a post-match beatdown for Styles to get back some heat.

#2. LA Knight cheats to win

While Knight has followed the rules as a face on SmackDown, AJ Styles has pushed The Megastar to his wit's end. He wanted to confront The Phenomenal One face to face, but Styles hasn't obliged.

He got so angry that he obliterated an innocent flatscreen TV. If Styles continues to use sneak attacks and backhanded tactics, Knight might resort to using those as well.

If Styles tries a low blow or grabs the tights, Knight may return the favor to give Styles some comeuppance. Beating his opponent might matter more than how he captures a win at WrestleMania 40.

#1. The Phenomenal One picks up a clean win

Styles needs a big win against LA Knight.

With the way both stars have been booked over the last year, a clean win by AJ Styles may be the unlikeliest finish.

He took the pinfall in the Fatal Four-Way match at the Royal Rumble and was also unable to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match in Perth.

This may be his biggest match outside of the contest at the Royal Rumble. He needs a big win in a bad way and could pick it up by putting away The Megastar. If both stars are slated to move on after WrestleMania 40, a clean win would likely end the feud.

