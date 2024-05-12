Randy Orton and Carmelo Hayes advanced in the 2024 King of the Ring Tournament on the latest episode of SmackDown. Orton defeated AJ Styles, while Hayes bested Baron Corbin via roll-up. Whoever wins will advance to the finals on the SmackDown side of the King of the Ring bracket.

With the stars at different points in their careers, who will come out on top on the next episode of SmackDown? The match-up between Orton and Hayes could play out in one of the next four ways.

#4. Carmelo Hayes gets a clean win over the WWE legend

Beating Baron Corbin is one thing but if Carmelo Hayes can beat Randy Orton, it will continue the narrative that he's a future World Champion. He was able to hang with Cody Rhodes on the first night of the Draft but ultimately fell short to The American Nightmare.

At this stage in his career, Orton can help the next generation of stars by putting them over. Hayes would get more credibility and respect from the fans if he cleanly defeated The Viper in the SmackDown semifinals.

#3. Randy Orton wins clean on SmackDown

The Legend Killer is still among the top stars of WWE and could easily advance in the King of the Ring tournament. He is still over with the fans with the audience singing along to his entrance music during his last few appearances.

A win would get him closer to a potential match with Tama Tonga, whom Orton is still feuding with due to The Bloodline injuring Kevin Owens.

The Viper hasn't won the tournament in his career, so it could be one of his last significant victories before he hangs his boots up for good. Beating Hayes clean would be the most logical way for Orton to win since he's currently a good guy.

#2. Carmelo Hayes cheats to win

Will Carmelo Hayes have the last laugh against Randy Orton in their King of the Ring match?

A win over Orton still has value at this point, and Hayes might do anything to get it. He beat Corbin by rolling him up, but it won't be as easy to do that to The Viper.

Hayes has been a cocky rookie since the 2024 Draft concluded, rubbing many veterans like Bobby Lashley the wrong way. To prove he'll do anything to win, the former NXT Champion could cheat to make it to the SmackDown finals.

Beating Orton - regardless of how it happens - would give the new draftee something to brag about as he moves forward on the main roster.

#1. The Bloodline interferes to cost Randy Orton

The Bloodline will have their eyes on the rest of the King of the Ring tournament.

Before his match with AJ Styles on SmackDown, Orton took a moment to cut a fiery promo against The Bloodline. He blamed the faction for injuring his recent tag team partner, Kevin Owens, at the Backlash Premium Live Event in France.

He singled out Tama Tonga in particular, and Tama is also in the tournament. Depending on match placement, Tonga could cost Orton his match. That would likely mean Bloodline interference in The Viper's bout with Carmelo Hayes.

Losing via Bloodline interference would protect Orton while giving a big win to a promising new star. It would also continue the feud between The Legend Killer, Owens, and the new-look faction.

