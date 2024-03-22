4 possible finishes for Street Profits vs. AOP on WWE SmackDown — Bobby Lashley could wreak havoc, Match could end in no-contest and more

The upcoming edition of SmackDown will see a huge contest between the Street Profits and the Authors of Pain, as the two teams have been on a rampage for quite some time. However, the stakes are high this time as both teams would be looking forward to qualifying for the Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL.

With it having a huge implication for The Show of Shows, the tag team match between the Street Profits and the Authors of Pain will likely see a controversial ending as the rivalry between The Final Testament and The Pride is far from over. The ongoing saga between the two factions could unravel yet another layer tonight.

Let's look at four possible finishes for the Street Profits vs. the Authors of Pain on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Street Profits could win fair and square

The rivalry between The Final Testament and The Pride has reached its apogee, with the former gaining the upper hand every time. Therefore, Street Profits desperately needs to redeem itself tonight on SmackDown when the team of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins face Akam and Rezar in a qualifying match in order to participate in the Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL.

Ford and Dawkins could defeat the Authors of Pain fair and square and emerge victorious in the tag team bout, which will help them gain much-needed momentum ahead of WrestleMania XL. Moreover, this will also add a compelling layer to the ongoing saga between both factions.

Seeing the intense showdown between both teams will be interesting.

#3. AOP could win through Karrion Kross' interference

The Final Testament has become quite a strong faction under Karrion Kross' tutelage. The Doom Walker has left no stone unturned to make Bobby Lashley and Street Profits' lives miserable over the past couple of weeks. He could follow the same pattern tonight on SmackDown.

There is a good possibility that the Authors of Pain could win the tag team match with the help of Kross' interference. Kross could distract Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins and help Akam and Rezar advance to the Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at The Show of Shows.

#2. Bobby Lashley could wreak havoc in the match

Bobby Lashley has been on a rampage with Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain lately. However, it is Kross who gets the last laugh every time. There is a good possibility that The Doom Walker might try to interfere in the tag team match tonight to help Akam and Rezar, which has been the case for weeks.

As a result, The All Mighty might come out and attack Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain. Bobby Lashley could wreak havoc in the tag team match, thus affecting its outcome. Not only will this add fuel to the ongoing rivalry between The Final Testament and The Pride, but it could also have major implications for WrestleMania XL.

#1. Street Profits vs. AOP could end in a no-contest

The ongoing saga between The Final Testament and The Pride has reached a whole new level. There is a good possibility that the tag team match between the Authors of Pain and the Street Profits on SmackDown could turn into chaos, with every member brawling at the ringside, including Bobby Lashley and Karrion Kross.

With their rivalry far from over, the tag team bout between the two teams could end in a no-contest. Not only will this add intrigue to the ongoing saga between both factions, but it will also pave the way for the culmination of faction warfare between The Pride and The Final Testament.

