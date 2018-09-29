4 possible matches for Evolution at WWE SmackDown 1000

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 478 // 29 Sep 2018, 20:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Evolution captured all the men's gold on RAW at Armageddon 2003

Not many factions can boast of holding every major men's title of their brand on the same night, but Evolution can. Evolution is one of the most dominant factions in WWE history. Between early 2003 and 2005, Evolution dominated the RAW roster and laid waste to every challenger in its way. Between them, Evolution has a combined sum of 49 world title reigns.

Earlier today, WWE announced that the legendary faction would reunite on the 1000th episode of SmackDown. Randy Orton is already a full-time worker, Triple H wrestles part-time, Batista has recently expressed his wish to come back and have one more run, and Ric Flair is still good enough to perform some heelish tactics as a manager.

Hence it would be great to have them team up and fight for one last time. In this list, we will be looking at four teams Evolution could face at SmackDown 1000.

#4 The New Day

The New Day are the reigning SmackDown Live tag team champions

The New Day is one of the most successful factions in WWE. They are consistently putting in high-quality matches, and they are massively popular among the fans. Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big-E are tremendous performers individually, and have fantastic chemistry working together.

The reigning SmackDown live tag team champions would be an excellent match for the legendary faction. Although they lack credibility as individuals compared to their opponents, as a team they would be a considerable threat. At Survivor Series 2017, they took The Shield to their absolute limits.

#3 SAnitY

SAnitY is currently lost in the shuffle

SAnitY is not having the best of times on the main roster. After being one of the most dominant factions in NXT history, SAnitY are finding it tough to keep themselves relevant on the blue brand.

They are not even getting regular six-man tag team matches. However, that could all change if they were to face Evolution. They could have a brilliant bout with Evolution, and if they can somehow upset the legendary team, they would be taken seriously by the entire WWE Universe.

This faction has immense potential, and a battle against Evolution may be the rub they need.

1 / 3 NEXT