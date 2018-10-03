Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 possible NXT vs Main roster storylines

Brad Phillips
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
141   //    03 Oct 2018, 06:31 IST

Cesaro returned to reunite with his old tag team partner Kassius Ohno
Cesaro returned to reunite with his old tag team partner Kassius Ohno

In recent years WWE has become relevant and interesting. The NXT brand has afforded fresh new talent. Whereas, the main roster has brought nostalgia and historical moments. However, rarely do the brands interconnect. Nevertheless, in recent times this notion seems to be changing. 

Within recent months NXT has been graced with main roster appearances. Notably including; Tyler Breeze and Cesaro. However, there is no reason why. Nevertheless, it is conducive with Triple H's vision, see video below. Therefore, could this be the future of WWE television. Let's explore some feasible options.

# 4. Velveteen Dream vs Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT vs SmackDown Live)

Velveteen Dream is perhaps the modern day Randy Savage
Velveteen Dream is perhaps the modern day Randy Savage

Velveteen Dream has earned his position on the NXT brand and has progressed exponentially. Moreover, he was involved in notable classic matches, including against; Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano, and Ricochet. Furthermore, he participated in the inaugural North American Championship ladder match, see video below. Similarly, Shinsuke Nakamura was successful within NXT. 

Nakamura became a two-time NXT champion, a record also held by Samoa Joe. On April 4th, 2017 Nakamura debuted on SmackDown Live. Since then he has progressed steadily. In 2018 he won the Royal Rumble match. At WrestleMania 33 Nakamura narrowly lost to Styles. Presently Nakamura is the reigning United States champion.

Velveteen Dream portrays an immense character which affords mystique and drama. Whereas, Nakamura generates strong will and a comedic presence, specifically his recent efforts, see video below. Together their characters could portray an excellent story, and develop chemistry in the ring. Perhaps, Dream will debut before the end of the year?

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Dean Ambrose Aleister Black WWE Network WWE Points To Note SK WWE Exclusive
Brad Phillips
ANALYST
5 dream NXT vs WWE main roster matches
RELATED STORY
5 Dream matches between main roster and NXT superstars
RELATED STORY
10 NXT stars who should move up to the main roster
RELATED STORY
7 NXT Stars that will be on the main roster in 2019
RELATED STORY
6 Former NXT World champions who succeeded on the main...
RELATED STORY
5 wrestlers in NXT who have a bright future on the main...
RELATED STORY
9 ideal debut feuds for incoming NXT call-ups
RELATED STORY
5 Great NXT Tag Teams that failed on the main roster
RELATED STORY
3 things that main shows can learn from NXT
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Possible reason behind the disconnect between...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us