4 possible NXT vs Main roster storylines

Brad Phillips FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 141 // 03 Oct 2018, 06:31 IST

Cesaro returned to reunite with his old tag team partner Kassius Ohno

In recent years WWE has become relevant and interesting. The NXT brand has afforded fresh new talent. Whereas, the main roster has brought nostalgia and historical moments. However, rarely do the brands interconnect. Nevertheless, in recent times this notion seems to be changing.

Within recent months NXT has been graced with main roster appearances. Notably including; Tyler Breeze and Cesaro. However, there is no reason why. Nevertheless, it is conducive with Triple H's vision, see video below. Therefore, could this be the future of WWE television. Let's explore some feasible options.

# 4. Velveteen Dream vs Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT vs SmackDown Live)

Velveteen Dream is perhaps the modern day Randy Savage

Velveteen Dream has earned his position on the NXT brand and has progressed exponentially. Moreover, he was involved in notable classic matches, including against; Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano, and Ricochet. Furthermore, he participated in the inaugural North American Championship ladder match, see video below. Similarly, Shinsuke Nakamura was successful within NXT.

Nakamura became a two-time NXT champion, a record also held by Samoa Joe. On April 4th, 2017 Nakamura debuted on SmackDown Live. Since then he has progressed steadily. In 2018 he won the Royal Rumble match. At WrestleMania 33 Nakamura narrowly lost to Styles. Presently Nakamura is the reigning United States champion.

Velveteen Dream portrays an immense character which affords mystique and drama. Whereas, Nakamura generates strong will and a comedic presence, specifically his recent efforts, see video below. Together their characters could portray an excellent story, and develop chemistry in the ring. Perhaps, Dream will debut before the end of the year?

