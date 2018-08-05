4 possible outcomes between Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey at Summerslam

Who wins here?

Summerslam is just 2 weeks away, and WWE is trying all that they can to build the match between Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey for the biggest party of the summer. In an attempt to hype things, Kurt Angle even announced a match between Ronda Rousey and Alicia Fox for this week's episode of Raw, but the big question is that is this match helping Ronda in any way.

While some of us might say yes because she gets an opportunity to work her way into the ring, we can never take away the fact that Little Miss Bliss would be paying close attention from ringside or on the commentary team.

This feud has become big due to the amazing work done by Alexa Bliss who nails every promo she cuts on her opponents, and the same can be said for both her babyface as well as heel ones.

She made Nia Jax look great due to her promo backstage before Wrestlemania and Ronda is also gaining a lot from her amazing promos, but with Summerslam just two weeks away we may be in for a surprise at the biggest party of the summer if the WWE does these 4 things:

#4 Mickie betrays Alexa Bliss

Slap the Champ!

Mickie and Alexa were former foes who turned friends with time but is it about to heat things up between the two wrestlers. Although Mickie is out of action due to an injury, she can be at ringside and slap Alexa when it feels like the champ is about to win it clean.

This would surprise fans and others too, but it would be a great feud which can be built up to Evolution, and we can have a triple threat match between the three most amazing performers in the WWE today.

