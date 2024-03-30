4 possible punishments for LA Knight after dismissing Nick Aldis' orders

One of WWE's most underrated storylines right now is the feud featuring LA Knight and AJ Styles. Their issues date back to last year when both men were trying to get their hands on The Bloodline.

Things went south for AJ, however, as he was brutalized by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. LA Knight stepped up and took Styles' spot, which didn't sit well with The Phenomenal One upon his return to television. He decked Knight almost immediately and the two have had issues ever since.

Things have begun to heat up lately, with Knight attacking AJ Styles at his own home. From there, Styles demanded Nick Aldis keep LA Knight away from SmackDown this week. Despite Nick making a request to Knight to stay home, The Megastar showed up anyway.

LA Knight blatantly disregarded the boss' wishes by showing up to SmackDown and attacking Styles again. As a result, a punishment could come his way. This article will look at a handful of ways the SmackDown General Manager could teach The Megastar a lesson for his blatant disobedience.

Below are four punishments for LA Knight dismissing Nick Aldis' orders on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Nick Aldis could suspend LA Knight

Expand Tweet

The most obvious way Nick Aldis could punish LA Knight for disobeying his wishes is by issuing a suspension of sorts. WWE could bar Knight from attending certain shows for a pre-determined period of time.

For example, Nick could say that following WrestleMania, LA Knight will have to miss a month's worth of shows. The likes of Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and others could then fill in for him at live events.

The attractive part about a suspension is that someone can be suspended for a week, for a month, or even for a year. Nick Aldis could hold a lot of power and choose to flex it however he'd like in this instance. LA Knight really couldn't do much to stop it either.

#3. The Megastar could be removed from WrestleMania

Expand Tweet

WWE WrestleMania is always the biggest event the promotion holds every year. WrestleMania 40 will be a two-night affair with over 60,000 fans expected to attend each night, meaning 120,000 tickets have been sold for the stadium just across Saturday and Sunday.

It is every talent's dream to compete at WrestleMania. LA Knight was seemingly on the rise last year, starting to become organically over with the audience. Instead of being featured, however, he missed the show altogether. A big match at WWE WrestleMania 40 is redemption for The Megastar.

Nick Aldis knows this, which is why he may stick it to LA Knight for his behavior by taking The Megastar off the WrestleMania card. The National Treasure would teach Knight a valuable lesson in not disobeying the General Manager if Knight's dreams were taken away from him.

#2. He could be fired from WWE

Expand Tweet

Speaking of dreams being taken away from him, there's a chance Nick Aldis could go scorched Earth on The Megastar. Following Knight's attack on AJ Styles during SmackDown, The National Treasure could terminate LA Knight's contract.

This could be done in one of two ways. Nick could fire him from SmackDown, which could then allow LA Knight to join Adam Pearce's RAW or Ava's NXT. Alternatively, he could be fired from WWE altogether.

This is the least likely option. Nick Aldis prides himself on trying to make SmackDown the best show in wrestling and in WWE. Losing a star like Knight over this would be giving the competition the keys to a massively popular name. Aldis isn't dumb enough to make such a silly mistake. At least he doesn't seem to be, but anything is possible.

#1. LA Knight could be fined just one whole dollar

Expand Tweet

All of the potential scenarios on this list outline the idea that Nick Aldis didn't approve of LA Knight's actions on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. While it is possible he feels disrespected, there is an alternative to this as well.

Nick Aldis didn't demand LA Knight not show up, he simply suggested he shouldn't do so. Nick has had some frustrating run-ins with AJ Styles lately on WWE television and clearly isn't AJ's biggest fan. The same can be said between himself and LA Knight.

Somebody like Nick likely just wants to see the two men fight, put on an entertaining show, and make the fans happy. As a result, he might not truly mind LA Knight showing up.

As a result, his "punishment" may be in the form of a fine for just one dollar. Adam Pearce once did this with Bianca Belair in what was ultimately a show of support towards The EST. Pearce could do the same, which in turn sticks it to The Phenomenal One. This would be all while pretending to be objective.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you believe LA Knight should be punished by Nick Aldis? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion