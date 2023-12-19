4 Possible reasons why Chelsea Green and Piper Niven lost their titles on WWE RAW

With two weeks left in 2023, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship has changed hands. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to become the new champions.

Title changes near the end of the year aren't new to WWE. Last year, Charlotte Flair returned and beat Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Title to close out 2022.

As Chelsea Green and Niven helped to stabilize the division after some unfortunate injuries, the duo no longer has the gold. Here are four possible reasons they lost the titles to Chance and Carter.

#4 WWE needed to do something with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

The two top tag teams in NXT were drafted in the 2023 Draft. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were the champs at the time. Chance and Carter are former champions. While Fyre and Dawn have had established runs as singles competitors, Carter and Chance have been a team for over three years.

Their identity is as a team, and they consistently claimed to be the only team in NXT because they were friends. By drafting both established teams, one of the duos needed to do something.

Chance and Carter aren't likely to set the singles division on fire, so they must feature in tag team angles. The main thing that could be done was to win the tag titles. They did that on RAW.

#3 The team was a makeshift one after Sonya Deville got hurt

Both women started together on Tough Enough years ago.

Over the summer, Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville got hurt while pursuing the Women's Tag Team Titles. Deville and Chelsea Green won the belts, but Sonya suffered an ill-timed injury shortly after capturing the gold.

With bad luck following the titles, Adam Pearce allowed Piper Niven to replace Deville in the tag team. It provided a new dynamic where Chelsea Green would talk a big game, with Niven backing up the trash talk.

The pairing was odd but worked for what it was. The fact that they held the titles for nearly five months is a testament to both women.

#2 It could lead to a singles push for Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green might have to venture out alone after being pinned by Chance and Carter.

Despite coming off as a comedic wrestler who can pull off some moves, Chelsea Green is an accomplished wrestler. She's a former Knockouts Champion and tag team champion. She's been wrestling for nearly a decade and is one of the more entertaining stars in WWE.

While it may not lead to a huge title run, there could be a singles push for Green in the future. Both champions need new challengers, and watching Rhea Ripley and Chelsea Green interact would be fun.

Some stars get pushed at different times, and a program between The Hot Mess and Ripley could get WWE from the Royal Rumble to WrestleMania.

#1 It could lead to a big win for Kabuki Warriors

On last week's SmackDown, Bayley and Damage CTRL rode high after Asuka beat Charlotte Flair. The group seemed on the same page as Bayley announced she was entering the Royal Rumble. She also mentioned that Asuka and Kairi Sane would be gunning for the Women's Tag Team titles.

The Kabuki Warriors are former champions and among the top in-ring stars in WWE. Adding another title to Damage CTRL would give the group more clout. A face team needed to capture the titles for that possibility to become a reality.

Damage CTRL would be booed against any team, so a title swap was needed to shift dynamics. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter are scrappy underdogs with fun offense. That's a team that the crowd will get behind against the dreaded Kabuki Warriors.