4 possible stipulations for Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan at the 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring event

WWE Backlash: France aired this past Saturday. The big European event was an absolute hit with fans, thanks to great matches and an energized crowd unlike anything the WWE Universe has ever seen before.

While that show was a major hit, there is no rest of the weary, as World Wrestling Entertainment's next premium live event is just a few weeks away. The King and Queen of the Ring will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia later this month.

A few matches have been confirmed for the event, with arguably the most notable being a bout for the Women's World Championship. Becky Lynch will defend her prized title against the woman who injured Rhea Ripley and caused the title to be vacated to begin with: Liv Morgan.

There is serious animosity between the two, however, and their match may not end up being a standard bout. In fact, there is a very real chance Triple H or Adam Pearce could add a stipulation to the contest. This article will look at a handful of stipulations that could spice up their impending bout.

Below are four possible stipulations for Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan at the 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring event.

#4. They could clash in a Lumberjill Match

The feud between Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan may be getting personal, but it is clear that the two aren't the only women involved in this WWE angle. First and foremost, they were dealing with Nia Jax prior to her move to SmackDown and Rhea Ripley haunts both women despite being injured.

Things were taken to another level on WWE RAW, however. Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY harassed and tried to assault Becky. Meanwhile, RAW's newest star Lyra Valkyria helped The Man fight them off.

With so many women involved, Triple H and Adam Pearce might decide to make the bout a Lumberjill Match. This means these talented women would surround the ring and if Liv or Becky try to bail or are tossed to the floor, the surrounding stars would throw them back in. This could also lead to the Lumberjills taking liberties and attacking both Lynch and Morgan.

#3. Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan could have an I Quit Match

An I Quit Match is one of the most dangerous stipulation matches in WWE. This is because the rules of the match are that anything goes and the only way to win is to batter your opponent to the point that they verbally quit into a microphone.

There have been some legendary I Quit Matches in WWE. For example, John Cena had classics with JBL, Randy Orton, and Batista in this match type. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso had a notable I Quit Match back in 2020.

Given that Becky Lynch has a submission finisher and Liv has shown a ruthless side of herself where she injured Rhea Ripley, an I Quit Match would make sense. Will the violent Morgan make The Man give up or can Becky put The Miracle Kid down with the Dis-Arm-Her? It would be fascinating to see who gives in first.

#2. The two could fight in a Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match

Liv Morgan is facing an unfortunate series of events. It seems as if any time there is some big multi-woman match, she is always the runner up. Over the last couple of years, Liv has been the runner up twice in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The same then happened at Elimination Chamber.

In fact, the theme even continued during a recent Women's Battle Royal on WWE RAW. Becky Lynch was the winner, with Morgan being the runner-up. She is always so close to winning, but just barely comes up short. This is where a Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match may come into play.

The Miracle Kid would likely thrive in a WWE match where one moment wouldnt decide the victor. If she were to lose a pinfall in a Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match, Liv could still recover and go on to win. She just needs the security blanket of sorts that is that extra fall. With that, she may take down The Man.

#1. Liv and Becky could have a Last Woman Standing Match at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

The Last Man Standing Match, also known as the Last Woman Standing Match, is another extremely dangerous bout. This one is notable for the same reasons as the I Quit Match. WWE referees are instructed to allow anything to happen.

The only way to win the bout is to knock your opponent down and for them to thus be unable to get to their feet at a count of ten. Numerous top WWE stars have been in this kind of bout including Edge, Randy Orton, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and even Becky Lynch herself.

With how heated this rivalry has gotten, it would make sense for Triple H or Adam Pearce to book this match. This could truly decide the better woman while also playing to both women's strengths. Becky has experience in this bout type and Liv loves to take things hardcore. It would work out for both talented women.

