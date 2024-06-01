4 possible stipulations for Cody Rhodes vs AJ Styles at WWE Clash at the Castle

On SmackDown, AJ Styles feigned retirement only to blindside Cody Rhodes and unleash a vicious assault on the current Undisputed WWE Champion, seemingly building a strong case for another title opportunity.

Although nothing has been set in stone, all signs point towards Rhodes vs. Styles II at the upcoming Clash at the Castle PLE in Scotland in two weeks. Considering that it will be a rematch from their epic match at Backlash: France, fans could expect a possible stipulation to be added to the potential bout.

The fake retirement segment increased the animosity between the two Superstars and removed much regard from the equation. WWE, thus, has to be careful with the stipulation they choose. Fortunately, we have four suggestions.

#4. AJ Styles could have the champion's advantage removed from the equation

By now, fans are well aware that Cody Rhodes is a fighting champion who wants to defeat all-comers in the ring without any shenanigans. The American Nightmare has little interest in cheap count-out and disqualification finishes.

The adroit AJ Styles could manipulate this courageous tendency to his advantage. The Phenomenal One could convince Nick Aldis or even Rhodes to relinquish the champion's advantage

At the PLE, Styles could goad his opponent into using weapons or possibly have Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson execute an assault behind the referee's back at ringside to ensure a count-out win. The stipulation would certainly benefit the 46-year-old veteran.

#3. The Phenomenal One and The American Nightmare battle each other in a Street Fight

After their scintillating showdown at Backlash: France, Styles and Rhodes came out with more respect for each other. The two-time WWE Champion was also willing to hand over the task of leading SmackDown, a house 'he built,' to The American Nightmare.

Unfortunately, this was all before AJ Styles played the champion for a fool and blindsided him during the former's fake retirement speech. Rhodes put his best foot forward but was not reciprocated. Hence, he would seek revenge.

The newfound animosity deserves a legitimate pay-off in the form of an all-out war in Scotland. Their match at Backlash was universally praised, and it would take a minor miracle to top that effort. Fortunately, a Street Fight would make the job easier.

#2. Cody Rhodes agrees to a rematch on the condition that it is Styles' last chance

Before their first match at Backlash: France, AJ Styles had won a mini-tournament to earn the right to become the Number One Contender. This time around, he used underhanded and questionable tactics, which were incredibly disrespectful to Cody Rhodes.

Wanting revenge but also realizing that Styles never earned the opportunity, Rhodes could agree to a match only on the condition that it is a Last Chance Match. Given that The Phenomenal One already received a shot, it is a fair and understandable decision.

The only way this could be detrimental to Styles in the long run is if Rhodes has an extremely long reign, lasting more than a year or so. In that case, this could be his final shot at the World Championship in the foreseeable future.

#1. AJ Styles is forced to put his career on the line for another championship opportunity

While the fake retirement angle could have just been a clever way of obtaining another title opportunity, it could also have major long-term implications for both men, especially if Rhodes could convince Styles to put his career on the line at Clash at the Castle.

This would be an intriguing option. Firstly, a star of Styles' caliber deserves a proper farewell match at SummerSlam or WrestleMania with sufficient build. Rhodes vs. Styles II doesn't meet that merit.

Secondly, the retirement stipulation could lead to a transitional reign for The Phenomenal One, who could defeat The American Nightmare in Scotland to win the WWE Championship for the third time. He would, then, drop it back soon to Rhodes.

Either way, it would draw plenty of attention and increase the scope for drama and shenanigans tremendously, making the match a must-see.