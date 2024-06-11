4 possible things Cody Rhodes could do on WWE NXT

During the main event match between Trick Williams and Ethan Page at the recently concluded NXT Battleground event, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes took to X/Twitter and sent a message. The American Nightmare teased an appearance on the upcoming episode of NXT, mentioning that he will be bringing a gift and meeting some old friends.

This was confirmed during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, and fans have since been wondering what The American Nightmare has to say on NXT.

Following are four possible things Cody Rhodes could do in the upcoming episode of the white and gold brand.

#4. Gift for Gallus

Trending

Oba Femi successfully defended his NXT North American Championship against Wes Lee and Joe Coffey in a Triple Threat Match at NXT Battleground 2024. In a backstage interview after the match, Gallus launched a three-on-one attack on Wes Lee, laying him out.

Lee will need some help this week on NXT, and perhaps Cody Rhodes could bring some backup for him. The New Catch Republic duo of Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne, who have a lot of history with Gallus, could make surprise appearances to help out Wes Lee.

#3. Announce new tournament to determine new challenger for Trick Williams

Trick Williams defeated Ethan Page in an intense battle at NXT Battleground 2024 to retain the NXT Championship. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes could make an exciting announcement on the show.

The American Nightmare could announce a tournament to determine the number one contender for Whoop That Trick's title. This would provide a fair opportunity for the rest of the roster and give emerging talents a shot to catapult themselves onto the main event scene.

#2. Help out an old friend

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes' old friend from the independent scene and AEW, Ethan Page, is now in WWE. When Cody revealed that he was going to be on NXT this week, Page responded with a request for The American Nightmare.

"All Ego" Ethan Page said that Rhodes should bring a new referee with him, believing that the referee cost him the NXT Championship match against Trick Williams last week. Rhodes could announce, with the permission of the General Manager Ava, a rematch for the NXT Championship between Trick and Page, but this time with Cody as the Special Guest Referee.

#1. Open Challenge on WWE NXT

Cody Rhodes is days away from facing AJ Styles in an "I Quit" match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event in Glasgow, Scotland. The match will be grueling and will test the resilience of both competitors.

Rhodes may feel the need to test himself and prepare for this huge match, and what better way to do so than at WWE NXT? The American Nightmare could announce an "Open Challenge" for the night during the show, allowing anyone from the NXT roster to step up and test himself against the best. This would allow Cody to assess his performance before going one-on-one against The Phenomenal One.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback