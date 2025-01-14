4 possible ways Dominik Mysterio could turn babyface following WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most despised WWE Superstars on the roster due to his betrayal of Rhea Ripley. The former North American Champion used to be in a storyline relationship with Ripley but betrayed her at SummerSlam 2024 to help Liv Morgan retain the Women's World Championship.

Ripley defeated Morgan last Monday night on WWE RAW to capture the title, and after the match, Dirty Dom attempted to reconnect with his former love interest. The RAW star went to hug Ripley but wound up on the receiving end of a low blow instead.

Listed below are four possible ways Mysterio could turn babyface on RAW.

#4. Dominik Mysterio could reunite with his father on WWE RAW

WrestleMania 39 - Source: Getty

Rey Mysterio has defeated his son at the past two WrestleMania events. The Hall of Famer got the better of Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39 in a singles match and teamed up with Andrade El Idolo at WrestleMania XL to defeat his son and Santos Escobar.

There has been some tension within The Judgment Day lately, and it could lead to the 27-year-old leaving the group. If he apologized to his father and became the newest member of the Latino World Order on the red brand, he would likely then be considered a babyface by wrestling fans.

#3. Mysterio could start anew on SmackDown

Dominik Mysterio was spotted having a backstage conversation with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis last month. The company recently introduced the transfer window, allowing stars to switch brands ahead of the WWE Draft.

Mysterio may have been talking to Aldis about potentially making the move to the blue brand. While the Judgment Day star has become a fixture on RAW, it has not led to him capturing gold. Mysterio may be ready to prove he has what it takes to become a champion, and fans could grow to respect him on SmackDown if he earns his opportunities the right way.

#2. He could leave The Judgment Day on RAW

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Finn Balor has been very condescending to Dominik Mysterio in recent weeks on WWE RAW, and it may lead to him departing The Judgment Day. Mysterio could decide to confront Balor about his attitude, and he may also challenge Finn to a match.

Balor could rely on his Judgment Day stablemates during the match and pick up a cheap victory over Mysterio. However, fans may grow to respect Dominik Mysterio for calling out Balor and giving it everything he had in the match.

#1. Mysterio could dump Liv Morgan

Dominik Mysterio presented Liv Morgan with flowers backstage during this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW. The 30-year-old made it seem like she wasn't angry with him for trying to hug Rhea Ripley last week, but she was visibly frustrated.

Morgan accepted the flowers but tossed them to Carlito and told him to put them somewhere nice. She also told Mysterio to go get her bags and do other errands for her during WWE RAW.

Dominik Mysterio would instantly become a babyface if he admitted that he made the biggest mistake of his life by leaving Rhea Ripley for Liv Morgan in the weeks ahead. He could break up with Morgan and apologize to Ripley without trying to get back with her, and WWE fans would likely forgive him.

