 4 Potential endings to WWE RAW tonight

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will be yet another important show as the Stamford-based promotion continues to build towards WrestleMania 41. This year, The Show of Shows will take place on April 19th and 20th in Las Vegas.
While WrestleMania is still a couple of weeks away, tonight's episode of WWE RAW will be worth watching. It will feature some massive superstars in action, and in this article, we will take a look at four potential endings to the red show tonight.
#4 CM Punk can take out Seth Rollins on WWE RAW
At WrestleMania 41, CM Punk will face Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat match, which will also be the main event on Night One. Last week on SmackDown, the three superstars shared the stage, and Punk ended up attacking Reigns.
While The Best in the World has already sent a message to Reigns, he could attack Rollins tonight on WWE RAW. This way Punk could go to WrestleMania looking stronger compared to his rivals.
#3 Paul Heyman betrays CM Punk
On tonight's episode of RAW, Paul Heyman is expected to appear and address what went down on SmackDown last week. While many expect The Wiseman to side with Punk and potentially betray Reigns, he could end up doing the opposite.
Instead of siding with Punk, Heyman could end up backstabbing him. He could verbally attack the former AEW star for taking out Reigns last week. This way, he could gain the trust of his Tribal Chief again.
#2 Jey Uso calls out Gunther
Last week on WWE RAW, Gunther left Jey Uso's brother, Jimmy Uso, bloodied. Tonight on RAW, Jey could look to exact revenge on The Ring General. Tonight, a furious Main Event Jey could demand the World Heavyweight Champion to come out. But Gunther could end up refusing. This could lead to Jey delivering a promo and asking Adam Pearce to make their match at WrestleMania a first blood bout.
#1 Roman Reigns takes out CM Punk
What CM Punk did last week on SmackDown is not something many superstars have been able to do to Roman Reigns. Punk not only took Reigns out but also embarrassed him in front of the WWE Universe. It's only obvious to assume Reigns won't take this lightly.
On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, The Tribal Chief could make a surprise appearance and settle the score with Punk. Reigns could launch a massive attack on him and send a strong message before WrestleMania 41.