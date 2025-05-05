4 Potential endings to WWE RAW tonight

WWE Monday Night RAW will air later tonight on Netflix. The red brand is still feeling the effects of a controversial and memorable WrestleMania 41, but there is no slowing down for the sports entertainment titan.

Ad

Instead, RAW will build up Backlash in St. Louis, which is taking place this weekend. Several big stars have been confirmed for the show, along with some exciting matches.

For now, the order of events on the show is yet to be revealed. It isn't clear which match or segment will be the main event, and thankfully, Triple H has so many stars on fire right now that several options are available.

Ad

Trending

This article will take a look at four potential endings for RAW tonight. This includes a shocking heel turn ending a stable once and for all, two huge names uniting despite past animosity, and a former world champion seeking revenge after missing out on WrestleMania. How might the show conclude?

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Below are four potential endings to WWE RAW tonight.

#4. Bayley could appear at the end of RAW and get revenge on Becky Lynch

Expand Tweet

Ad

Becky Lynch is back. The Man made her WWE return at WrestleMania, filling in for an injured Bayley. She then teamed up with Lyra Valkyria to battle and defeat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Titles. They promptly lost the gold the very next night.

From there, The Man shockingly turned heel and laid Lyra out. The following week, the former WWE RAW Women's Champion revealed that not only did she assault Valkyria, but she was the one who jumped Bayley ahead of WrestleMania.

Ad

Becky is set to have a segment on RAW, and it could close the show. If it does, Bayley could return to television for the first time in several weeks and attack Lynch. This could provide much-needed revenge for The Man's assault. It could also lead to Bayley and Lyra further aligning themselves together moving forward.

#3. Gunther could actually destroy Michael Cole

Gunther is one of the most dominant superstars in WWE today. Not only is he a former World Heavyweight Champion, but he is also the former King of the Ring winner, setting records with his reigns as Intercontinental Champion and the United Kingdom Champion.

Ad

The Ring General is set for a bout with Pat McAfee at WWE Backlash. This comes after Gunther had an issue with Michael Cole and nearly destroyed the legendary commentator. Pat came to Michael's aid, however, and ended up getting beaten down instead.

Monday Night RAW might conclude with Gunther righting those wrongs, so to speak. He could get his hands on Cole and, this time, actually choke the legendary commentator out. This would then force Michael to be absent from television for a few weeks to sell the beating.

Ad

#2. Asuka and Kairi Sane could show up and shockingly betray IYO SKY

Expand Tweet

Ad

IYO SKY is the WWE Women’s World Champion. She won the title weeks before WrestleMania. From there, The Genius of the Sky proceeded to defeat both Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in what was arguably the best Triple Threat Match in WrestleMania history.

Kairi Sane and Asuka, collectively known as The Kabuki Warriors, have been absent from WWE programming for quite some time. This is due to both being injured separately. Still, it is expected that they'll soon be making their returns.

Ad

In what would be an incredible yet heartbreaking swerve, Kairi and Asuka could return during the main event segment of RAW. They might tease reuniting Damage CTRL with IYO SKY but could shockingly turn on the champion, attacking her and making a statement immediately.

#1. CM Punk and Roman Reigns could return to WWE television united

Expand Tweet

Ad

A new stable is beginning to take over WWE Monday Night RAW. Paul Heyman shockingly betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns during WrestleMania Saturday, which surprised fans, especially because he aligned with Seth Rollins in the process.

That wasn't the end of major events with this new crew, however. On the WWE RAW after WrestleMania, both CM Punk and Roman Reigns attempted to get revenge individually, but Bron Breakker showed up, laid both men out, and aligned himself with Seth and Paul.

RAW could end tonight with CM Punk and Roman Reigns looking for revenge again, but this time, not individually. Instead, they could return together and unite with the sole purpose of taking out this new group and teaching Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman a lesson in respect.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More