4 potential endings to the WWE RAW before WrestleMania 41

WWE RAW before WrestleMania 41 has been stacked to ensure that the quality of the show keeps fans interested in many rivalries heading into The Show of Shows.

Adam Pearce recently made a social media post revealing that Bayley will face Liv Morgan on the show. Bayley will join Lyra Valkyria to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, CM Punk, Paul Heyman, and Seth Rollins will also be present during RAW. Roman Reigns has already been announced for the show, and fans could see a couple of major segments, thanks to the top three men.

Check out the four potential endings to WWE RAW before WrestleMania 41.

#4. The Rock makes a surprise appearance on WWE RAW

The Rock hasn’t appeared in WWE since the 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE. His absence has affected the build-up for the match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The Final Boss could surprise fans by making an appearance in the final moments of RAW. He could take to the ring to cut a promo where he talks down Rhodes’ reign and promises to ensure that Cena leaves WrestleMania as the champion.

The segment will create more hype around the Undisputed WWE Championship match and also give Cody Rhodes the underdog tag for the contest. It would make the fight between the two men more interesting.

#3. CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns have another brawl to close out the show

The build-up to WWE RAW suggests that the men booked to headline the first night of WrestleMania 41 will be part of a segment together.

Roman Reigns will return on the show, while CM Punk, Paul Heyman, and Seth Rollins will all be in the arena. This could lead to a brawl between the three superstars to close the show.

Punk could interrupt Reigns during his promo before Rollins comes out. A war of words could lead to a brawl that could close out the show and keep fans guessing as to who will win at WrestleMania 41.

#2. Gunther leaves Jey Uso in a heap before WWE WrestleMania 41

Gunther will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso on Saturday. The two men will likely open up WrestleMania 41 this year.

The Ring General’s world championship reign has shown just how much he has improved on the mic. However, it’s always more impactful when he lets his fists do the talking, and that could be the case at The Show of Shows.

Monday night’s RAW could see Gunther and Jey Uso share the ring in the final segment of the night. The Ring General could get the last laugh by beating down his opponent and choking him out ahead of their big match. The angle will push Jey Uso as the true underdog for the World Heavyweight Championship match.

#1. Paul Heyman makes a major announcement about the Triple Threat Match for The Show of Shows

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk will main-event the first night of WrestleMania 41. Their match will be one of the biggest crowd-pullers during the night.

Paul Heyman will join CM Punk for the clash in a massive twist that will see him repay The Best in the World. He could come out on Monday night during Reigns’ final segment to make a major announcement.

He could state that he has spoken to the management to award the winner of the match a world title opportunity at a future PLE. This would increase fans’ interest in the contest and up the stakes for all three superstars.

