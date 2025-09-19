4 Potential Endings to WWE SmackDown Before Wrestlepalooza

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown is going to be the final stop before the upcoming WrestlePalooza PLE. It is going to be WWE's debut Premium Live Event on ESPN. A lot of stuff has already been advertised for the show including the return of Cody Rhodes.Here are 4 potential endings to the upcoming episode of SmackDown before WrestlePalooza:#4. Tiffany Stratton returnsTiffany was set to team up with Rhea Ripley and Stephanie Vaquer on this week's episode of NXT: Homecoming. However, it was revealed that Tiffy wasn't medically cleared to compete in the match and got replaced by Lyra Valkyria.There is a chance that Tiffany could make her return on this week's SmackDown. She could come out to announce a Number 1 Contender's match between Nia and Jade for WrestlePalooza.#3. Randy Orton gets involved between Cody and DrewCody Rhodes made his surprise return on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown. He attacked Drew McIntyre and challenged him to a match at WrestlePalooza. McIntyre was trying to hit a Claymore on Randy before Cody came out for the save. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRandy could show up during Cody's promo to advice him before his match against Drew. He could also try to convince Cody to be in his corner during the match if Drew tries to do something phishy. #2. Brock Lesnar suprise apperanceJohn Cena made his final SmackDown appearance back on 5th September. Thus, he won't be appearing on the upcoming episode of the blue brand. However, the same cannot be said for his WrestlePalooza opponent.Lesnar could make a surprise appearance during the main event of WWE SmackDown. He could attack whoever is in the ring to send a message to the Last Real Champion before their big match.#1. Cody and Drew brawl to close off WWE SmackDown On the SmackDown after SummerSlam, Cody and Cena teamed up against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. After the match, Drew Claymored Cody through the announce table to write him off television for the birth of his child.Cody made his return on last week's SmackDown and saved Randy from suffering the same fate as him. Cody could come out to the ring on Smackdown and provoke McIntyre to come face him. This could lead to a brutal brawl with Cody having the upper hand at the end of the show.