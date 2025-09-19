4 Potential Endings to WWE SmackDown Before Wrestlepalooza

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Sep 19, 2025 10:07 GMT
WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes (Image via WWE
WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes (Image via WWE's Official Website)

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown is going to be the final stop before the upcoming WrestlePalooza PLE. It is going to be WWE's debut Premium Live Event on ESPN. A lot of stuff has already been advertised for the show including the return of Cody Rhodes.

Ad

Here are 4 potential endings to the upcoming episode of SmackDown before WrestlePalooza:

#4. Tiffany Stratton returns

Tiffany was set to team up with Rhea Ripley and Stephanie Vaquer on this week's episode of NXT: Homecoming. However, it was revealed that Tiffy wasn't medically cleared to compete in the match and got replaced by Lyra Valkyria.

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

There is a chance that Tiffany could make her return on this week's SmackDown. She could come out to announce a Number 1 Contender's match between Nia and Jade for WrestlePalooza.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

#3. Randy Orton gets involved between Cody and Drew

Cody Rhodes made his surprise return on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown. He attacked Drew McIntyre and challenged him to a match at WrestlePalooza. McIntyre was trying to hit a Claymore on Randy before Cody came out for the save.

Ad

Randy could show up during Cody's promo to advice him before his match against Drew. He could also try to convince Cody to be in his corner during the match if Drew tries to do something phishy.

#2. Brock Lesnar suprise apperance

John Cena made his final SmackDown appearance back on 5th September. Thus, he won't be appearing on the upcoming episode of the blue brand. However, the same cannot be said for his WrestlePalooza opponent.

Ad

Lesnar could make a surprise appearance during the main event of WWE SmackDown. He could attack whoever is in the ring to send a message to the Last Real Champion before their big match.

#1. Cody and Drew brawl to close off WWE SmackDown

On the SmackDown after SummerSlam, Cody and Cena teamed up against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. After the match, Drew Claymored Cody through the announce table to write him off television for the birth of his child.

Cody made his return on last week's SmackDown and saved Randy from suffering the same fate as him. Cody could come out to the ring on Smackdown and provoke McIntyre to come face him. This could lead to a brutal brawl with Cody having the upper hand at the end of the show.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Ishan Dubey
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications