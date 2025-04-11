4 potential endings to WWE SmackDown tonight

WrestleMania is just a few days away, and next week's SmackDown is set to be the final show before 'Mania. Last week, CM Punk revealed the favor owed to him by Paul Heyman and shocked the world, taking out Roman Reigns. With only a few days left until the show, there are a lot of things that can go down on tonight's SmackDown.

Let's take a look at four potential endings to this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown:

#4 Jacob Fatu could destroy LA Knight

The Samoan Werewolf defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match to earn the opportunity to face LA Knight at WrestleMania for the United States Championship. Jacob Fatu vowed to bring the United States Championship to The Bloodline by defeating Knight.

Fatu might give the fans a preview of WrestleMania by taking out the champion on tonight's show. He might destroy LA Knight and attack him brutally to close the show.

#3 Charlotte and Tiffany Stratton could brawl to end the show

Charlotte Flair is set to face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania. The two women have been verbally assaulting each other for the past few weeks. Tiffany even brought up Charlotte's failed marriages during last week's segment to make things even more personal.

There is a chance that The Queen might snap during this week's SmackDown and attack the champion. Charlotte could remind the WWE Universe how brutal she can be by brawling with Tiffany ahead of their match at 'Mania.

#2 Cody Rhodes could give a warning to John Cena

The American Nightmare is set to defend his WWE Championship against John Cena in a generational match at 'Mania. Cena claimed that he was going to win his 17th Championship at Mania and retire with it.

Cena is set to appear on next week's SmackDown in his final appearance before WrestleMania. Cody might address his Mania opponent tonight and give him a warning before their WrestleMania showdown.

#1 Roman Reigns could stand tall and attack CM Punk

CM Punk revealed the favor last week on SmackDown and told Reigns that Heyman would be in his corner at the Show of Shows. Punk then proceeded to attack Reigns and delivered a GTS to him to end the show.

Reigns might seek revenge on Punk this week by taking out the Best in the World. He might also spear Paul Heyman for siding with Punk. Reigns could stand tall over both men to close tonight's SmackDown.

