4 potential feuds for Dean Ambrose after his return

Nikhil Chauhan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
148   //    21 Aug 2018, 00:28 IST

Ambrose Asylum is back
Ambrose Asylum is back

Dean Ambrose is back and he is better than ever. The Lunatic Fringe could be seen donning a muscular physique and in a better shape upon his return at RAW just before SummerSlam. With the Ambrose Asylum back, one hopes to see Dean Ambrose in the main event card for the upcoming segments of RAW and PPVs.

Dean Ambrose, who suffered a major tricep tear during his match against The Bar and Samoa Joe, teaming up with his partner Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan looks fitter and ready to hit the ring. Samoa Joe, who cost him the injury is out of the picture and the idea of settling old odds seems to be a thought far away.

Ambrose turning heel couldn't have come at a better time. While the first appearance made him look more like a babyface, it almost looks certain that Ambrose is here to create havoc in the wrestling arena. While WWE must have plans for The Lunatic Fringe going forward, let's take a guess on who might be the perfect fit for Dean Ambrose to be involved in a feud with.

#1 Bobby Roode

Bobby Roode needs a major push
Bobby Roode needs a major push

It's clear Bobby Roode, former NXT Champion and TNA Champion with one of the longest reigns to his name is falling really short on the RAW roster. On being called to the main roster, Roode was immediately put in the title scene alongside Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. Ever since then, Roode has been nothing less than a miss at the red brand.

The idea of Dean Ambrose being pitted against Bobby Roode will serve a great purpose for both the wrestlers. Dean Ambrose will get a perfect opponent for his run at RAW, while Bobby Roode will find himself at a better position in the brand. WWE, at the moment, is in dire need of non-title storylines.

1 / 4 NEXT
Nikhil Chauhan
ANALYST
Living to write and writing to live
