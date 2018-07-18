4 Potential Feuds Heading into SummerSlam

What programs could we see heading into SummerSlam?

With Extreme Rules behind us, we are officially on the road to Summerslam. The end of the Iron Man match on Sunday may have left a sour taste in the mouths of the WWE fans at home and more importantly those that paid for their tickets. Here are 5 equally amazing potential feuds that we could see going into Summerslam.

#4 Elias vs. Finn Balor

Both WWE superstars lost in their attempts to qualify for the #1 contender's match next week. But that didn't stop them from putting on a great show.

Finn Balor being the awesome baby face we all know and love. Elias being the dastardly heel we love to hate.What more could you ask for? Finn has been recognized more often to put on a stellar match, but Elias is truely talented in that ring. The guy is entertaining!

They could definitely have a match at Summerslam. It would give both Superstars more time to connect with the fans, through cheers and boos too. Next week, have Finn Balor walk to the ring to reflect on how he came up short in the triple threat match and how after every loss, he's still standing and he's not quite done in his quest for gold.

Have Elias come from behind and hit Finn over the back with his Guitar. Have Elias say that Finn doesn't even deserve to be in the WWE, let alone have another title shot. He had to relinquish the Universal Championship, he came up short in the Intercontinental Championship ladder match at Wrestlemania, he should give it up. (His words not mine).

This is just a taste of what they are capable of doing together, imagine what they would do with more time.

You could go so many places with this! They could fight in a No Holds Barred match at Summerslam to determine the next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship. The winner of that match will go one on one with Dolph Ziggler for the title at Hell in a Cell.

Elias working over Finn with his methodical strength and heelish tactics. Finn working to make a comeback in what seems to be a greater challenge than what he had previously anticipated. Eventually Elias gets cocky and lets his guard down.

Shotgun dropkick into the corner, Coup De Grace, 1, 2, 3. Elias looks strong after losing, Finn goes on to fight for the title he came so close to winning at Wrestlemania 34, everybody wins.

