4 potential finishes for AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

AJ Styles returned to WWE RAW last week, delivering a passionate and inspired promo to the fans in attendance. However, Styles' homecoming party was crashed by The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Carlito.

A brawl broke out, which ended with Dom running away in retreat and Carlito taking a Phenomenal Forearm. Soon after the confrontation, a one-on-one match between Styles and Dirty Dom was confirmed for the upcoming edition of WWE's flagship show.

Let's take a look at the potential outcomes of the match this coming Monday night.

#4. AJ Styles defeats Dominik Mysterio clean on RAW

The Phenomenal AJ Styles is back with renewed passion and enthusiasm for the business. Styles self-confessedly doesn't have much gas left in the tank, and he would want to make the most out of the tail-end of his illustrious career.

The last few years haven't been very productive for the two-time WWE Champion. However, he could begin his redemption journey by convincingly defeating Dominik Mysterio in a competitive one-on-one match.

A statement win over a heel would help Styles build momentum on The Road to WrestleMania, and kick his redemption storyline into the next gear.

#3. Styles vs. Mysterio ends in a disqualification as Finn Balor interrupts the contest

Finn Balor was noticeably missing during Dom's confrontation with the returning Styles last week on WWE RAW. The Prince had advised against attacking The Phenomenal One, and his friends paid a heavy price for their actions and not heeding Finn's advice.

However, Balor could take matters into his own hands this week. Styles' attack was an insult to The Judgment Day. The Prince, who considers himself as the leader, could step up for his team and bring the fight to his former friend, i.e Styles.

The inaugural Universal Champion could interrupt the Styles vs. Mysterio, laying out The Phenomenal One with the Coup de Grace, showing Dirty Dom the appropriate way of dealing with business, Judgement Day style.

#2. Bron Breakker costs AJ Styles an important victory

Dominik Mysterio and Carlito weren't the only ones to cross paths with the returning AJ Styles last week. Bron Breakker, the Intercontinental Champion, had a chilling staredown with The Phenomenal One.

The staredown could be a tease for a singles feud, potentially for WrestleMania 41. WWE could plant the seeds on RAW when Breakker shows up to cost Styles an important and comfortable win over Dom.

Breakker is hungry for new and worthy challengers. Styles ticks all the boxes, making him a good target.

#1. Dominik Mysterio pins AJ Styles clean

AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio have battled in singles competition on RAW before, which ended with Dom getting a pinfall win over Styles. Hence, The Judgment Day member knows how to overcome The Phenomenal One.

A clean win over Styles would not only send shockwaves through the entire WWE Universe; it would elevate Dom's stock, building a strong case as the leader of The Judgment Day, a spot currently occupied by Finn Balor.

Balor may have no choice but to respect Dom after the latter gains a clean win over WWE's best in Styles.

