4 Potential finishes to AJ Styles vs Karrion Kross on WWE RAW

Karrion Kross and AJ Styles have crossed paths on WWE RAW one too many times. The two men will compete in a singles match days before WrestleMania 41.

The Phenomenal One is set to face Logan Paul in a blockbuster match at The Show of Shows. The contest will serve as a good warm-up for the former WWE Champion.

Meanwhile, Karrion Kross will have a great chance of turning his fortunes around. He could defeat AJ Styles to gain some spotlight and continue his mission of turning some top stars heel.

Check out the four potential finishes to the match between AJ Styles and Karrion Kross on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW.

#4. Karrion Kross gets the better of AJ Styles before WrestleMania 41

Karrion Kross has been a prominent star in WWE for some time. He had a phenomenal run in NXT, but the creative team hasn’t allowed him to replicate the same success on the main roster.

Kross will have a huge opportunity on Monday as he goes face-to-face against a former WWE Champion. The Herald of Doomsday could pick up a clean win over his opponent to get a major boost on RAW.

Styles will be walking into WrestleMania with a huge match set for the show. A loss will put him on the back foot and keep fans guessing about the outcome of that match.

#3. AJ Styles cheats to win in a surprising twist

The Phenomenal One plays a babyface character on the RAW brand. However, after his recent interactions with Karrion Kross, he could turn heel in the coming months.

WWE could tease his future on the upcoming episode of the show. He could cheat his way to a win over Karrion Kross, who is a heel on the brand.

Kross could then be shown laughing at Styles following the match, signaling that The Phenomenal One is falling into the trap and turning heel. The ending will get fans excited about AJ’s match against Logan Paul and his future.

#2. Logan Paul costs The Phenomenal One before WWE WrestleMania

Logan Paul will be watching the match closely as he gears up to face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41. The Maverick might have a few tricks up his sleeve for their contest at The Show of Shows.

Paul could cause some problems for Styles ahead of their meeting in Las Vegas. He could show up to distract or attack The Phenomenal One, allowing Karrion Kross to take advantage and score the win. The result would shatter Styles’ confidence while giving Logan Paul a boost ahead of their match.

#1. Logan Paul’s botched interference costs Karrion Kross

As noted earlier, WWE fans will likely see Logan Paul in the arena on Monday before his big match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41. The Maverick could join the commentary team during his future opponent’s match against Karrion Kross.

Later in the match, Styles and Paul could come face-to-face. However, The Maverick could mistakenly strike Kross and give The Phenomenal One a chance to score the win.

The angle would frustrate the arrogant heel while possibly igniting a future rivalry between him and Karrion Kross. That could be The Herald of Doomday’s shot at gaining more spotlight.

