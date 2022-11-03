4 potential finishes for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

The excitement level in WWE is off the charts as wrestling fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. The show will emanate from Mrsool Park in Riyadh this Saturday.

One of the biggest encounters scheduled for the show is a colossal rematch between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty previously defeated The Beast Incarnate at Royal Rumble 2022 to win the WWE Championship.

The animosity between Lesnar and Lashley has seemingly reached its boiling point. They engaged in a massive brawl on RAW this week, prompting Triple H, flanked by a sea of superstars, to restrain the two rivals. Given how evenly matched they are, both have an equal chance of emerging victorious.

On that note, we explore four potential finishes for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley II at WWE Crown Jewel.

#4 Brock Lesnar defeats Bobby Lashley cleanly

Cowboy Brock Lesnar needs a big victory

Brock Lesnar lost his first dream match against Bobby Lashley at the 2022 Royal Rumble. Although he won back the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber, he still has a score to settle with Lashley. The win wasn't clean, but the history books will show that The All Mighty pinned The Beast in January this year.

If the creative team wants to extend the rivalry, which may be a strong possibility, then it makes logical sense for Lesnar to outclass Lashley. The Beast could pick up the win without any shenanigans to make his victory more meaningful. A myriad of German Suplexes and three F5s will hopefully be enough for the former Universal Champion to earn a massive win.

"Cowboy" Brock Lesnar is an entertaining gimmick and is loved by fans worldwide. However, he doesn't have the most impressive win-loss record, especially considering his back-to-back losses to Roman Reigns. A clean victory over a certified top-tier talent like Bobby Lashley will cover much of the damage to his aura and earn him some much-needed momentum.

#3 Bobby Lashley defeats Brock Lesnar cleanly

The All Mighty already holds a win over The Beast

As mentioned, Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar to win his second WWE Championship. The problem was that the victory came off interference from Roman Reigns. Heel Lashley may have taken it, but he has recently undergone a character change.

The current version of The All Mighty is an honorable character that is always up for a challenge. He held the United States Championship with utmost dedication and established himself as a credible workhorse champion. A dirty victory would irk him, and he would want a clean win to silence all doubters.

However, if Lashley goes over Lesnar again with a clean pinfall victory with zero shenanigans, there won't be much life left in the program. Hence, fans will quickly lose interest in what promises to be a lucrative feud for the promotion.

#2 Brock Lesnar turns heel by using under-handed tactics to defeat Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have been portrayed as babyfaces in their rivalry. This move is a bit of a surprise because WWE seldom does face vs. face programs, especially with the apparent intention of prolonging the storyline. Given that they may extend the feud, it is likely that fans could witness a shocking heel turn on November 5.

By no means is The Beast the underdog heading into the match, but he needs the victory more than Lashley does. Hence, even though he may seem carefree, Lesnar may be desperate, prompting him to resort to underhanded tactics.

A low blow behind the referee's back could give Lesnar an advantage over Lashley. He could capitalize on the blow to hit an F5 for the three-count. The character change will extend the program and give The Beast a colossal victory.

However, WWE may not want to turn Lesnar heel at this point because of how over his new "Cowboy Brock" has been with wrestling fans.

#1 WWE plays it safe with a double count-out

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw Following @BrockLesnar ’s request for @fightbobby to meet him in the ring, security, WWE Superstars and @TripleH himself attempt to quell the fight between the two but are quickly overwhelmed. Following @BrockLesnar’s request for @fightbobby to meet him in the ring, security, WWE Superstars and @TripleH himself attempt to quell the fight between the two but are quickly overwhelmed. #WWERaw https://t.co/YpC9jejdG1

As two of the most fearsome athletes on the planet, neither Brock Lesnar nor Bobby Lashley can afford a loss, even if it isn't clean. They are heavily protected superstars with remarkable win-loss records. Given their careful booking in the past, WWE has to find a way to include a finish that makes neither man look weak.

The solution lies in a no-contest following a double count-out. The in-ring action will not be contained within the ring as the brutality will likely spill to the ringside. The obvious way to book such a climax is for The All Mighty to Spear his opponent through the barricade and mildly tweak his shoulder.

With both men incapacitated at ringside, the referee can count them out to conclude the bout. Fans in Riyadh will not be too pleased with the outcome, and social media will run wild due to the controversy, but WWE has built a reputation for booking such finishes when it comes to big matches.

