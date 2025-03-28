4 Potential main events for WWE Evolution 2025 if it happens

Under Triple H's creative leadership, WWE has made many changes to its product, including reviving old premium live events. Last year, the Stamford-based promotion brought back the Bad Blood Premium Live Event, which proved to be a massive success.

Ad

Similarly, recent reports suggest WWE is all set to bring back the all-women PLE, better known as Evolution. The last and only time this PLE took place was in 2018 when Ronda Rousey defended the RAW Women's Championship against Nikki Bella.

It seems like this PLE, known as Evolution, is all set to return and become an annual tradition. If this happens, then here are the four potential matches that could main event the PLE:

Ad

Trending

#4. Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley could be the main event of WWE Evolution

The way things stand currently, Bianca Belair is a sure shot to compete for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, it remains to be seen who wins the upcoming match between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. The winner of this match defends her title against Belair at WrestleMania.

Ad

Even though Ripley has never beaten Sky, she will be a favorite in this match. And if she wins, then her rivalry with Belair could go on for a long time, including their battle for the Women's World Championship at an event like Evolution.

#3. Bianca Belair vs Charlotte Flai

Ad

Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair are both in the pursuit to win a World Title at WrestleMania. While Belair will be challenging for the Women's World Championship, Flair will fight Tiffany Stratton to win the WWE Women's Title.

If Belair and Flair are both successful in their pursuits at WrestleMania, Triple H could look to book a Champion vs Champion match at Evolution. This match could determine which woman is the strongest and the bigger champion on the WWE roster.

Ad

#2. Rhea Ripley vs Becky Lynch

Ad

If Rhea Ripley can become and stay Women's World Champion after WrestleMania 41, a main event match between her and Becky Lynch at Evolution would be a treat to see. This match could make sense because of what happened at WrestleMania XL.

At the above-mentioned WrestleMania, Ripley beat Lynch for the WWE Women's Title, and the latter never got her rematch against the Aussie. Hence, at Evolution, the Irish superstar could look to settle her score with Ripley.

Ad

#1. Tiffany Stratton vs Trish Stratus

Ad

Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus share a perfect bond. They even teamed up at Elimination Chamber to beat Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. However, if the company wants to push Stratton to the next level, it could turn Stratus heel.

Leading up to Evolution, Stratus could turn heel, and at the PLE, she could challenge Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. This match could be one of the biggest in the promotion's history, given that the best superstars of two generations will face each other.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback