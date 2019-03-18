4 Potential Opponents For CM Punk Upon WWE Return

Aaron FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 3.19K // 18 Mar 2019, 17:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Enter caption

With WWE making more money now than ever thanks to their recently signed television rights deals, and with the upcoming launch of AEW, who are certainly willing to spend big money, it's only a matter of time before CM Punk becomes a player in pro wrestling free agency.

Ever since leaving WWE in January of 2014, CM Punk has said time and time again that he's not interested in doing any pro wrestling, but history says that he'll be back in the squared circle at some point before he's physically unable to return to the ring.

Most are predicting that, if he does return to wrestling, it'll be with All Elite Wrestling. However, the bigger matches for him are in WWE. Also, due to the fact that he was willing to walk out, Vince McMahon will likely give him a lot more creative freedom if he agreed to return on a part-time schedule.

In short, if Vince McMahon offers CM Punk a Brock Lesnar type of contract, then it might be hard for the former WWE Champion to turn down.

And if he does return to the biggest pro wrestling/sports entertainment company in the world, there are at least four opponents for him to take on upon his return.

#4 Roman Reigns

Even though this match wouldn't be ideal for Roman Reigns, as he'd likely be heavily booed in a feud with CM Punk upon his WWE return, but you probably couldn't book a bigger match with more heat.

While speaking on Colt Cabana's podcast after his WWE exit back in 2014, CM Punk said that The Shield was his idea and that originally, he didn't want Roman Reigns in the group. As we've seen in recent weeks, WWE is big on doing reality-based stuff, so this is the type of feud that could certainly play off of some real life stuff.

Nevertheless, this would be an incredible feud that would probably feature some fantastic matches. On top of that, it would probably be the most heated feud WWE has had in several years.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement