4 Potential opponents for Ronda Rousey following WWE SummerSlam 2018

(Image via WWE)

As many people expected, ex-UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey defeated Alexa Bliss via submission to become the Raw Women's Champion for the first time in her career.

Following the match, Rousey celebrated with Natalya, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, and her husband Travis Browne, who was sitting ringside for the match. But, ironically, at least one of the four aforementioned women (Bliss, Nikki, Brie, Natalya) could end up being next in line for a shot at the Raw Women's Championship.

WWE's first-ever all women pay-per-view, called Evolution, is happening in October, but we still have one more PPV (Hell in a Cell in September) before the company's groundbreaking event takes place, which means WWE has to find a challenger for Rousey at HIAC.

The question is, will WWE go with an out of the box idea for Rousey's opponent at Hell in a Cell, or will they just go with an Alexa Bliss rematch, and save the new, fresh match with someone like Nikki Bella for the Evolution show? I guess we'll just have to wait and see.

But, for now, let's speculate.

#4 Brie Bella

According to the recent rumours, WWE wants do go with Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship at the Evolution pay-per-view, as they feel that the two are the biggest female stars in the company.

Well, as it turns out, it does in fact look like WWE is doing Nikki vs. Ronda at the Evolution show in October. So, what would be the perfect way to build tension for that match? It would be to have Ronda completely destroy Nikki's twin sister at the pay-per-view prior to the October show.

WWE did have Brie stand alongside Nikki, Natalya, and Ronda during the post-match Championship celebration, which leads me to believe that she'll be heavily involved in the Nikki vs. Ronda angle, but does that mean that she's going to have a match with the new Raw Women's Championship at next month's Hell in a Cell show? I'd say it's unlikely, but it's still possible.

