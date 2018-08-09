Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 Potential Opponents For The Rock At WrestleMania 35

Aaron H
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
8.00K   //    09 Aug 2018, 08:21 IST

The Rock WWE
The Rock

Dave Meltzer, of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, recently reported that The Rock wants to wrestle again at next year's WrestleMania 35, which will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the site of his last competitive match against John Cena. Of course, his most recent official match took place back at WrestleMania 32, where he defeated Erick Rowan in just a few seconds.

Since then, The Rock has made a few appearances on WWE television, however, he hasn't even teased the idea of a match since he last wrestled, which led many to believe that his in-ring days were over.

But, if The Rock can find time in his busy schedule, and if he can convince the powers that be in Hollywood that he won't get injured like he did back at WrestleMania 29, then we'll probably see him have a match when WWE heads to the New York market for next year's big show.

So, who will The Rock face when we get there? Well, there are a few big names on the roster who have a good chance of being "The Great One's" opponent next spring.

#4 Brock Lesnar

The Rock vs Brock Lesnar
(Image via WWE)

The original main event for WrestleMania 30 wasn't supposed to be Randy Orton vs. Batista, and it certainly wasn't supposed to involve Daniel Bryan, as the original plan for the show was to have Brock Lesnar vs. The Rock be the main event. But, as previously mentioned, The Rock suffered an injury at WrestleMania 29 which prevented WWE from shooting the angle the next night on Raw.

As we all know by now, it does look like Brock Lesnar, who is currently the WWE Universal Champion, will leave WWE to fight for the UFC Heavyweight Championship after he presumably drops the title at SummerSlam. But, if he does happen to stick around, or if WWE is able to bring him back for a one-off against The Rock at WrestleMania, then that would be the obvious match to make.

Sadly though, I don't think The Rock will end up facing Brock Lesnar at next year's WrestleMania simply because Brock is in the UFC. But, if he's around, then this should be one of the featured matches at next year's show.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Wrestlemania 35 The Rock Roman Reigns
Aaron H
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
WrestleMania 35: Four Potential Opponents for The Rock 
RELATED STORY
5 worthy opponents for The Rock at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Details on Roman Reigns possibly facing...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why The Rock Never Fought Shawn Michaels
RELATED STORY
Top 5 opponents for The Rock if he returns to WWE
RELATED STORY
7 Dream Singles matches for the Rock at WrestleMania...
RELATED STORY
4 Potential Opponents for John Cena at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
5 matches for AJ Styles at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: The Rock's status for WrestleMania 35...
RELATED STORY
5 times in this millennium when SummerSlam was better...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us