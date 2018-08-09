4 Potential Opponents For The Rock At WrestleMania 35

The Rock

Dave Meltzer, of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, recently reported that The Rock wants to wrestle again at next year's WrestleMania 35, which will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the site of his last competitive match against John Cena. Of course, his most recent official match took place back at WrestleMania 32, where he defeated Erick Rowan in just a few seconds.

Since then, The Rock has made a few appearances on WWE television, however, he hasn't even teased the idea of a match since he last wrestled, which led many to believe that his in-ring days were over.

But, if The Rock can find time in his busy schedule, and if he can convince the powers that be in Hollywood that he won't get injured like he did back at WrestleMania 29, then we'll probably see him have a match when WWE heads to the New York market for next year's big show.

So, who will The Rock face when we get there? Well, there are a few big names on the roster who have a good chance of being "The Great One's" opponent next spring.

#4 Brock Lesnar

The original main event for WrestleMania 30 wasn't supposed to be Randy Orton vs. Batista, and it certainly wasn't supposed to involve Daniel Bryan, as the original plan for the show was to have Brock Lesnar vs. The Rock be the main event. But, as previously mentioned, The Rock suffered an injury at WrestleMania 29 which prevented WWE from shooting the angle the next night on Raw.

As we all know by now, it does look like Brock Lesnar, who is currently the WWE Universal Champion, will leave WWE to fight for the UFC Heavyweight Championship after he presumably drops the title at SummerSlam. But, if he does happen to stick around, or if WWE is able to bring him back for a one-off against The Rock at WrestleMania, then that would be the obvious match to make.

Sadly though, I don't think The Rock will end up facing Brock Lesnar at next year's WrestleMania simply because Brock is in the UFC. But, if he's around, then this should be one of the featured matches at next year's show.

